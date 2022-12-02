The Editorial Board: Gun worship backfires for Tonawanda GOP leader

Memo to Ron Walker and any other Second Amendment zealot: Being pro-gun doesn’t have to rob you of good judgment, common sense and decency. If you really need to tell the world how much you love guns, there is more than enough ground to make your point within the bounds of good taste.

That’s not how Walker, the City of Tonawanda’s Republican chairman, approached the matter. To his credit, he deleted and apologized for a miserable Facebook post that celebrated AR-15 rifles, glorified a teenage killer and risked further tormenting the survivors of the May 14 shooting at Tops. But what is it – besides being “pro-Second Amendment,” as he described himself – that compelled him to be so careless in the first place?

He’s not alone. Many others go out of their way on social media to worship the Second Amendment, some of them implying violence. In Missouri this year, the state’s disgraced former governor, Eric Greitens, ran for an open U.S. Senate seat. In a political ad, he held a shotgun and, using the derisive acronym meaning Republican In Name Only, encouraged viewers to go “RINO hunting.” Facebook removed the ad and Twitter flagged it. Greitens was defeated in the Republican primary.

This over-the-top adulation of firearms seems to be compensating for something, but what?

In Walker’s case, the Republican leader posted a doctored image from the movie “A Christmas Story.” It substituted an AR-15 for the BB gun that 9-year-old Ralphie Parker holds in the film. Worse, the gun is “Signed by Kyle,” a reference to Kyle Rittenhouse, the teenage vigilante who shot and killed two people and wounded a third at a 2020 protest in Kenosha, Wis. Rittenhouse was ultimately acquitted of all charges.

Walker posted the meme on Sunday evening and, in the face of criticism that it was inappropriate, removed it Monday. That was the same day that the man who killed 10 people at a Buffalo supermarket pleaded guilty to his crimes – for which he used an AR-15.

Walker said he didn’t notice the Rittenhouse reference and didn’t realize that the May 14 shooter was appearing in court that morning. That’s a relief, but the fact is that in his carelessness with an image closely associated with mass murder, he took those risks. Next time, maybe just post a shotgun, or better still, a musket, which is what the Founding Fathers understood about firearms when they wrote the Second Amendment.

Or don’t post anything at all. What was the purpose, other than to throw some red meat into an already tense community? Or just post about other things you support: low taxes; family vacations; motherhood. What is it about the Second Amendment that causes intelligent people to do dopey things?

It’s good that Walker apologized. Sound judgment ahead of time would have been even better.

• • •

What’s your opinion? Send it to us at lettertoeditor@buffnews.com. Letters should be a maximum of 300 words and must convey an opinion. The column does not print poetry, announcements of community events or thank you letters. A writer or household may appear only once every 30 days. All letters are subject to fact-checking and editing.