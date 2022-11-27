 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
The Editorial Board: Gun violence shows the need for New York's efforts to control firearms

APTOPIX Walmart Mass Shooting (copy)

A Walmart employee speaks with a law enforcement officers as police investigate Tuesday's mass shooting at a Walmart in Chesapeake, Va.

 Associated Press
Again, a mass shooting has killed innocent people and wounded the nation. Count it as more evidence of the need to be serious about how the courts interpret the Second Amendment. The U.S. Supreme Court is anything but.

The court last summer invalidated a sensible, century-old New York law that regulated where concealed weapons could be carried. In response, the state passed a new law that was temporarily suspended by a federal judge in Syracuse before an appeals court panel reinstated it as the legal challenges proceed.

In the meantime, a supervisor at a Virginia Walmart shot six colleagues on Tuesday before taking his own life. It was the 606th mass shooting in the United States this year. So it goes in a country officially unwilling to acknowledge the bloody facts spattered before it.

The high court’s ruling this summer in New York State Rifle & Pistol Association Inc. v. Bruen set a new low in interpreting the murky, militia-dependent Second Amendment. In rejecting the state’s concealed-carry licensing law, the court’s new conservative majority preposterously ruled that regulations had to be at least similar to, if not actually based on, those that previously existed.

That cleared the way for new insanity. In Texas this month, a federal judge dismissed the indictment of a man charged with violating a ban on gun possession by individuals under restraining orders related to domestic violence. Why? Because the historical precedent didn’t exist. Legislatures and courts didn’t worry much about violence against women in the those golden days.

And the violence continues – at a Walmart, at a gay nightclub in Colorado, at an elementary school in Texas, at a supermarket in Buffalo. With at least 3,179 people shot in mass shootings – and 637 of them killed – 2022 is expected to be the second-worst year since the Gun Violence Archive began tracking these episodes. Gun violence from all causes has taken nearly 40,000 lives this year.

And still we dawdle, electing people who stock the nation’s highest court with justices who interpret the Second Amendment through an 18th century prism while ignoring a 21st century crisis. New York, at least, is trying.

• • •

What’s your opinion? Send it to us at lettertoeditor@buffnews.com. Letters should be a maximum of 300 words and must convey an opinion. The column does not print poetry, announcements of community events or thank you letters. A writer or household may appear only once every 30 days. All letters are subject to fact-checking and editing.

Related to this story

Appeals court grants stay in challenge to New York gun law

A federal appeals court issued a temporary stay on a lower court judge’s order that pared back enforcement of New York’s new gun law. The stay Tuesday from the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals comes eight days after U.S. District Judge Glenn Suddaby declared multiple portions of the law unconstitutional, including rules that restrict carrying firearms in public parks and some licensing requirements. New York lawmakers rewrote the state’s handgun laws this summer after a Supreme Court ruling invalidated New York’s old system for granting permits to carry handguns outside the home.

Judge again rules parts of New York gun law unconstitutional

A federal judge for a second time declared portions of New York’s new gun law unconstitutional, including state rules that restrict carrying firearms in public parks and places of worship. The preliminary injunction Monday from U.S. District Judge Glenn Suddaby is legal setback for Gov. Kathy Hochul and state lawmakers, who quickly rewrote handgun licensing laws after the old ones were struck down by the U.S. Supreme Court in June. Suddaby halted the state police and local officials named in the lawsuit from enforcing multiple provisions of the law.

Walmart shooter left 'death note,' bought gun day of killing

Walmart shooter left 'death note,' bought gun day of killing

Authorities investigating the fatal shootings of six people at a Walmart said that the shooter bought the gun just hours before and left a note on his phone listing grievances against coworkers. Police in Chesapeake, Virginia, issued a news release Friday that says they conducted a forensic analysis of Walmart supervisor Andre Bing’s phone. Police say he was the shooter and was found dead at the scene of the shooting late Tuesday of an apparently self-inflicted gunshot wound. In the note released by police, he said coworkers harassed him and mocked him. Police said in their release that he used a 9mm handgun legally purchased on Tuesday morning, hours before the shooting. The release said he had no criminal history.

Emboldened Biden, Dems push ban on so-called assault weapons

Emboldened Biden, Dems push ban on so-called assault weapons

When President Joe Biden speaks about the “scourge” of gun violence, his go-to answer is to zero in on so-called assault weapons. America has heard it many times, including this week after shootings in Colorado and Virginia, that Biden wants to sign into law a ban on high-powered guns that have the capacity to kill many people very quickly. Such a move is still far off in a closely divided Congress. But Biden and the Democrats have become increasingly emboldened in pushing for stronger gun controls, and they're doing so with no clear electoral consequences. The tough talk reflects steady progress that gun control advocates have made.

Suspect in killing of 5 at Colorado club held without bail

Suspect in killing of 5 at Colorado club held without bail

The alleged shooter facing possible hate crime charges in the fatal shooting of five people at a Colorado Springs gay nightclub has been ordered held without bail in an initial court appearance. Twenty-two-year-old Anderson Lee Aldrich appeared by video from jail Wednesday and could be seen slumped over in a chair with injuries visible on their face and head. Aldrich appeared to need prompting by defense attorneys when asked to state their name by the judge. Police say 17 people were injured by gunshots in last weekend's attack. The suspect faces possible murder and hate crime charges. Aldrich's attorneys say in court filings that the suspect is nonbinary but didn't elaborate.

