The Editorial Board: Gun violence shows the need for New York's efforts to control firearms

Again, a mass shooting has killed innocent people and wounded the nation. Count it as more evidence of the need to be serious about how the courts interpret the Second Amendment. The U.S. Supreme Court is anything but.

The court last summer invalidated a sensible, century-old New York law that regulated where concealed weapons could be carried. In response, the state passed a new law that was temporarily suspended by a federal judge in Syracuse before an appeals court panel reinstated it as the legal challenges proceed.

In the meantime, a supervisor at a Virginia Walmart shot six colleagues on Tuesday before taking his own life. It was the 606th mass shooting in the United States this year. So it goes in a country officially unwilling to acknowledge the bloody facts spattered before it.

The high court’s ruling this summer in New York State Rifle & Pistol Association Inc. v. Bruen set a new low in interpreting the murky, militia-dependent Second Amendment. In rejecting the state’s concealed-carry licensing law, the court’s new conservative majority preposterously ruled that regulations had to be at least similar to, if not actually based on, those that previously existed.

That cleared the way for new insanity. In Texas this month, a federal judge dismissed the indictment of a man charged with violating a ban on gun possession by individuals under restraining orders related to domestic violence. Why? Because the historical precedent didn’t exist. Legislatures and courts didn’t worry much about violence against women in the those golden days.

And the violence continues – at a Walmart, at a gay nightclub in Colorado, at an elementary school in Texas, at a supermarket in Buffalo. With at least 3,179 people shot in mass shootings – and 637 of them killed – 2022 is expected to be the second-worst year since the Gun Violence Archive began tracking these episodes. Gun violence from all causes has taken nearly 40,000 lives this year.

And still we dawdle, electing people who stock the nation’s highest court with justices who interpret the Second Amendment through an 18th century prism while ignoring a 21st century crisis. New York, at least, is trying.

