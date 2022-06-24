The Editorial Board: Gun ruling reaches a desired conclusion based on justices’ cherry-picked evidence

New York is about to become a more dangerous place, thanks to Thursday’s misconceived ruling by the U.S. Supreme Court.

In continuing to ignore the preamble of the Second Amendment and rejecting the hard fact that even constitutional rights have limits, the court’s conservative majority threw out a century-old law that required New Yorkers to show “proper cause” to obtain a permit to carry guns in public. Similar laws are in effect in Massachusetts, New Jersey, Maryland, Hawaii and California.

In response, Gov. Kathy Hochul promised that New York would pursue new laws, though it’s uncertain at this point what would pass muster in a court determined to find the evidence it needs to support the conclusion it wants.

“We know of no other constitutional right that an individual may exercise only after demonstrating to government officers some special need,” Justice Clarence Thomas wrote in his opinion in the case, New York State Rifle & Pistol Association v. Bruen. “That is not how the First Amendment works when it comes to unpopular speech or the free exercise of religion. It is not how the Sixth Amendment works when it comes to a defendant’s right to confront the witnesses against him. And it is not how the Second Amendment works when it comes to public carry for self-defense.”

But that is sophistry. The First Amendment is declarative, beginning with the phrase “Congress shall make no law …” The Second Amendment is conditional: “A well regulated Militia, being necessary to the security of a free State …” And it never says “shall make no law.” Instead, it offers the more nebulous conclusion that the right of the people “to keep and bear arms shall not be infringed.”

That the Supreme Court had disregarded the amendment’s preamble in a previous decision may have augured Thursday’s abomination, but it doesn’t justify it. How does requiring proper cause to carry firearms in public interfere with the need for a militia that is “well regulated?” It doesn’t.

What is more, Thomas, himself, cites a need for “self-defense.” Surely, that defines a proper cause. Does everyone need to carry a gun all the time? Is that the country we have or the one that anybody wants?

This is the conservative majority feeling its oats and, without justification, interfering with a law that has helped keep New York safer than many others, including those that accord guns the kind of deference due to religion.

Some will insist that this is the court honoring the original intent of the founders, but it isn’t that, either. That would qualify as a purist’s interpretation of the Constitution, an approach that is, itself, troubling. A purist’s interpretation of the First Amendment, for example, would ignore the modern-day threat of child pornography. But the court has acknowledged that important exception. Things change; the Supreme Court’s comprehension must, too.

The timing of the decision is especially troubling, not just for New York, but for the country. Easy access to guns helped clear the way for last month’s massacres in Buffalo and Uvalde, Texas. In response, Congress seems on the verge of approving its first new gun-related measures since the mid-1990s, mild though they are in comparison to the obvious need.

To be sure, those attacks and Congress’ response raise different issues from the one the court has mishandled, but the ruling nonetheless shows the court to be out of touch with a changing country. A new cadre of court conservatives doesn’t care. It has itches that it wants to scratch.

This ruling and others, including Friday’s decision overturning Roe v. Wade’s right to abortion, were a long time coming. Their approach has produced intolerable threats of violence against the court’s justices and others. To travel that dangerous road, even as the extreme right adopts violence when things don’t go its way, is a path no one who actually loves this country should want to follow.

Instead, the court’s misdirection calls, if belatedly, for those who understand that freedom comes with responsibilities to organize, advocate and vote. It will take a long time to change the Supreme Court’s makeup, but even it has been known to respond to changes in the public temperature – not because of threats of violence, which, in addition to being intolerable, are surely counterproductive – but because of an acknowledgement of the nation’s needs.

In the meantime, Albany should look to restore, as much as possible, protections against the proliferation of guns on our streets. A special session of the Legislature wouldn’t be inappropriate.

• • •

What’s your opinion? Send it to us at lettertoeditor@buffnews.com. Letters should be a maximum of 300 words and must convey an opinion. The column does not print poetry, announcements of community events or thank you letters. A writer or household may appear only once every 30 days. All letters are subject to fact-checking and editing.