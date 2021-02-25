The Editorial Board: Gugino's lawsuit is necessary to deter excessive use of force by police

Gugino, tall and slender, approached the team. But instead of calmly telling him to leave or taking him by the elbow and ushering him away, an officer shoved the 75-year-old man. Other officers prevented colleagues from tending to him as he lay bleeding.

To the credit of the city and the mayor, there has been some response, already. After the officers were charged and all 57 members of the Emergency Response Team petulantly quit the riot squad, the city disbanded the unit. It was the right response. There are other ways to respond to civic unrest.

Brown has also implemented reforms on no-knock warrants, on behavioral health calls and on securing nonlethal weapons such as BolaWraps and Tasers.

These were all, in some way, responsive to the police killings of George Floyd and Breonna Taylor of Louisville, Ky., along with the shove that injured Gugino. The righteousness of Gugino’s claim is evident in his lawyer’s observation that, were the roles reversed, with Gugino shoving and injuring a police officer, retribution would have been certain.