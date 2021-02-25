The Editorial Board: Gugino's lawsuit is necessary to deter excessive use of force by police

It’s as unfortunate as it is inevitable, but no one should begrudge Martin Gugino the justice he seeks. Although his civil lawsuit would put Buffalo taxpayers on the hook for the reckless actions of a few police officers, no one – including residents, taxpayers, victims – should tolerate official misconduct that endangers lives and brings disrepute to the city.
Gugino, 75, was badly injured in June when police officers enforcing a curfew unnecessarily shoved him to the sidewalk where, bleeding from his ear, he suffered a brain injury and fractured skull. It happened because those officers, by training, instinct or preference, acted less like the professionals that taxpayers have a right to expect than occupiers who can do as they wish to whomever they please.
Earlier this month, a grand jury seemed to buy into that theory, declining to indict two police officers who had been charged with felony assault. The charge, though, was completely appropriate, as Erie County District Attorney John Flynn Jr. said and as former Buffalo Police Commissioner Gil Kerlikowske earlier agreed.
The injury occurred as protesters in Buffalo, like thousands around the country, responded to the killing of George Floyd by a Minneapolis police officer. Because of violence associated with the local protests, Mayor Byron W. Brown imposed an 8 p.m. curfew. That was when the police Emergency Response Team, enforcing the curfew, began moving toward the crowd.
Gugino, tall and slender, approached the team. But instead of calmly telling him to leave or taking him by the elbow and ushering him away, an officer shoved the 75-year-old man. Other officers prevented colleagues from tending to him as he lay bleeding.
To the credit of the city and the mayor, there has been some response, already. After the officers were charged and all 57 members of the Emergency Response Team petulantly quit the riot squad, the city disbanded the unit. It was the right response. There are other ways to respond to civic unrest.
Brown has also implemented reforms on no-knock warrants, on behavioral health calls and on securing nonlethal weapons such as BolaWraps and Tasers.
These were all, in some way, responsive to the police killings of George Floyd and Breonna Taylor of Louisville, Ky., along with the shove that injured Gugino. The righteousness of Gugino’s claim is evident in his lawyer’s observation that, were the roles reversed, with Gugino shoving and injuring a police officer, retribution would have been certain.
And, indeed, something similar tragically occurred at another protest only days before Gugino was injured. On June 1, a woman driving an SUV plowed through a line of police, shattering the pelvis and breaking the leg of Trooper Ronald L. Ensminger, and injuring two other officers.
The driver, Deyanna Davis, was arrested and faces state and federal criminal charges. She has been released from jail and some supporters say the event was nothing more than a terrible accident. The charges remain pending.
Gugino is also challenging the imposition of the curfew, itself. It’s an aspect of his lawsuit for which we have less sympathy, given the risks of violence at that time. The First Amendment doesn’t rule out a response to civic disorder.
The lawsuit seeks unspecified economic and noneconomic damages. If Gugino prevails, taxpayers will get the bill. But this is too important an event simply to let go. He deserves to win.
• • •
