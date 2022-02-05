The Editorial Board: Growing our pool of human capital expands the pie for region’s economy

Federal policies, of course, affect the pool of foreign talent. Former President Donald Trump put considerable curbs on legal immigration. According to the Cato Institute, the second half of fiscal year 2020 (ending in September 2020) saw the U.S. gain 87% fewer immigrants from abroad than in the first half, the largest decline in U.S. history. That has been a contributing factor to our country’s shortage of workers. The Biden administration has been raising the quotas and should continue to expand them.

The new normal in weather across the country has nothing to do with coronavirus. Dramatic storms, rising sea levels, forest fires and droughts are all too commonplace, showing that climate change is not a someday prediction but a present reality.

Posting “I Love Buffalo” signs in some beleaguered cities may help some climate refugees to look us over, but there is also a role for the federal government. In cities like New Orleans, which still bears the scars of Hurricane Katrina, it doesn’t make sense to keep pouring money into trying to insulate against future weather havoc. In 2019 alone, Louisiana’s population declined by nearly 13,000.