It’s not too late for New York’s Grieving Families Act. This bill – which would correct an injustice that has been enshrined in New York’s constitution for 176 years – just suffered a disappointing failure in Albany. It can and should be given another chance, without changes that would seriously undermine its intent.

The Grieving Families Act is intended to amend an 1847 wrongful death statute that determines compensation for a life lost due to a reckless or preventable act according to how much money that person was making at the time.

In other words, families who lose children or lose adults who were not earning money can’t be compensated for their losses under New York’s current wrongful death law. As a tragically obvious local example, the victims of the mass shooting at Tops – predominantly people of color, working-class and over the age of 50 – would, for the most part, be considered unworthy of legal compensation.

Grieving Families, passed almost unanimously by the New York State Assembly (147-2) and Senate (57-6) in June 2022, would have allowed families to seek damages for emotional loss and would also have adjusted the definition of family to one that is more in tune with 21st century life.

For the record, New York and Alabama are the only states that do not allow families to sue for grief in court.

It’s discouraging that Gov. Kathy Hochul and the Legislature could not find a compromise that put some speed bumps on the bill’s expanded liability potential without gutting it almost entirely. Hochul’s offer of limiting the bill to persons under 18 does nothing for those who lost family members on May 14 or others grieving for adults who may not have been earning paychecks, but left emotional devastation behind. It’s unfortunate, too, that Hochul waited until the final hours of a Jan. 30 midnight deadline to present a “take it or leave it” proposal, without the possibility of further negotiation.

Though Hochul cited possible spikes in medical insurance and liability premiums among her reasons for rejecting the bill, the experience of 40 other states suggests that fears about causing financial havoc in New York’s health care industry may be overblown. Just as these states have survived necessary adjustments to their antiquated statutes, so can New York. In any case, as we have previously observed, it’s an issue that would bear monitoring.

Criticism of the bill for vagueness in its adjusted definition of family can and should have been effectively addressed without drastic changes or rejecting the bill altogether.

In the end, two factors provide strong support for Gov. Hochul’s reconsidering this bill and signing it – without lessening the good it can do.

The first is the Legislature’s overwhelming bipartisan support of the bill’s initial passage. The second is New York’s embarrassing position of being an outlier – along with Alabama – in not correcting a mistake made by 19th century bias.

Survivors of tragedies should not have their suffering compounded by a legal injustice that clearly discriminates against children, seniors, women and people of color.

The Grieving Families Act should live to see the dawn of another legislative session. And this time, the governor should sign it.

