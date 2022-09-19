The Editorial Board: Great Northern’s fate was hastened by arbitrary delay and misguided actions

It will take months to demolish the Great Northern elevator, a process that began last Friday, in spite of the strenuous efforts and advocacy of local preservationists, architects, engineers and historians. In the meantime, as the steel bins, columns and brickwork are slowly torn apart, major questions remain about the process that led to this misguided destruction of a major Buffalo landmark, the last of its kind in North America. Buffalo needs those questions to be answered.

First, why did it take more than two months for state Supreme Court Justice Emilio Colaiacovo to formally dismiss the case after his second ruling – on July 5 – against Campaign for Greater Buffalo’s request for a temporary restraining order? Those two months prevented the Campaign from appealing his ruling, which it could not do until after a formal dismissal. This gave ADM enough time to position its equipment and start the demolition, which began the day after the judge finally dismissed the case on Sept. 14.

Preservation efforts are races against time by their very nature, but in this case, the case for saving the structure was arbitrarily handicapped by a technicality. The campaign was denied due process for more than 60 days. Why? Buffalo needs an explanation. If it doesn’t get one, then it needs an investigation.

Second, why did the city cling to its insistence on an emergency demolition order in the absence of an actual emergency? While it’s true that a Dec. 11 windstorm tore a hole in the brick housing, it’s also true that this housing was not structural and collapse of the building was in no way imminent. Nine months later, the building was still standing – looking the same as it did the day after the windstorm – when ADM commenced demolition.

At the very least, an action of this magnitude should have been brought before the city’s Preservation Board so that others could weigh in on the wisest course of action. There was clearly time.

Instead, then-Commissioner of Permit and Inspections James Comerford took ADM’s word that the building had to come down. It’s well-known that ADM has long been wanting to rid itself of this structure; this is the fourth time (since it took ownership in 1993) that the company has sought demolition permission for Great Northern.

Far from doing its civic duty to a local historic landmark – built in 1897, Great Northern was named to the National Register of Historic Places in 2003 – the city has basically ignored it. It’s never been inspected and ADM has been free to defer maintenance that might have averted the windstorm damage.

The third “why?” that must be asked every time another piece of Buffalo historic fabric is torn away is the question of the city’s blind spot when it comes to preservation. Over and over, structures have been saved and reused, many of them in far worse shape than Great Northern. In addition to the many expert voices that spoke on behalf of the structure and the professionals who have volunteered their time, several advocates, including local developer Douglas Jemal, volunteered to lease or buy the building so that it could be preserved.

The zeal that Buffalonians have for their historic buildings is a force unto itself and should be harnessed, not ignored. If ADM and the City of Buffalo had found a way to work together in favor of Great Northern rather than against it, this could have been one of the city’s biggest development wins. It would have restored the faith of many who have stopped looking for positive guidance from Buffalo’s political leadership.

Instead, stubbornly blinkered bureaucracy, corporate indifference and a judge’s seemingly capricious delay have combined to destroy an irreplaceable chapter of Buffalo’s history.

