The Editorial Board: Great Northern debacle shows the need for fresh thinking on Buffalo landmarks

“To have a program dedicated to those houses and those buildings is a tremendous tool for us, and one we plan to use more in the future,” Carney said.

Amdur pointed out that receivership won’t be useful in all cases, but in instances where it does work, “there is a possibility we would look to repeat again.”

Receivership in the city happens under the Safe Buffalo Housing Court Act, a state law passed in the 1970s. State Sen. Sean Ryan has been working on legislation to allow every municipality in the state to use the same tool.

In the meantime, preserving the best of Buffalo’s landmarks benefits our entire region. The character of the city’s architecture, and the neighborhoods tinged with history, are among the top features that attract new residents to Buffalo Niagara. Not every property merits saving just because it’s old, but we cannot afford to have bulldozers tearing down any structure whose owner finds it inconvenient to maintain.

The News’ story on receivership highlighted ways that the Cleveland Restoration Society has forged a close relationship with the city’s Department of Building and Housing. The organization reviews department-issued lists of properties slated for demolition.