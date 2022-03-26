The Editorial Board: Great Northern debacle shows the need for fresh thinking on Buffalo landmarks

A friendly exchange between the preservationist Tim Tielman and James Comerford, Buffalo’s former commissioner of permits and inspections, was very telling. One day in December, Comerford’s last month before retirement, Tielman says that Comerford told him he had been “a worthy adversary.”
That the office charged with overseeing development and maintenance of private property in the city would consider a preservationist an adversary rather than an ally did not set a helpful tone when it comes to maintaining the historic structures that enhance the quality of life in our region.
The case of the Great Northern grain elevator and the fight to save it from the wrecking ball have focused attention on the need for new thinking on how to strike a balance between preservation when appropriate and the city’s right to order demolition of dangerous properties that are not worth saving.
Recent stories in The News highlighted some new approaches, including the use of receivership to repair historic structures. Remarks by the city’s new permit and inspection commissioner, Cathy Amdur, provide hope that a spirit of collaboration can replace the adversarial model of the past.
The fate of the Great Northern is still unknown. The building’s owner, ADM Milling Co., applied for an emergency demolition permit after a windstorm in December damaged the structure, causing its partial collapse. The city granted a permit approving the demolition but preservationists filed suit to block it and the case is still pending. Coincidentally, the building is still standing.
Others have offered to buy the property from ADM Milling, including the developer Douglas Jemal. The company has refused, citing safety concerns. ADM would prefer to demolish the structure that is adjacent to an active ADM flour mill.
The Great Northern was not inspected for 23 years, after ADM bought the building in 1993, three years after the Common Council declared it a local landmark. ADM sought to demolish the grain elevator in 1996 and again in 2003.
In response to the Great Northern controversy, the Buffalo Common Council in February passed an ordinance requiring that the city’s local landmarks be inspected once every three years. The purpose is to head off cases of demolition by neglect, the term used to describe ADM’s handling of the Great Northern. However, some preservationists told The News’ Mark Sommer they worry about what will happen when inspections finding buildings in disrepair are turned over to the city.
“The preservation community is generally reluctant to contact Permits and Inspections because it can take the building out of the process with the city and throw it into Housing Court, and then all bets are off,” said Gwen Howard, chair of the Buffalo Preservation Board. “Oftentimes, the result is expediting the demolition of the building rather than moving to preserve it.”
Jessie Fisher, Preservation Buffalo Niagara’s executive director, said the ordinance could prove harmful unless the city has policies to keep landmarks standing.
“There is still no plan for what happens if a property gets a bad inspection,” Fisher said. “Too often, that either results in demolition or the threat of demolition.”
One promising approach is the use of Buffalo’s receivership law, which allows a court to appoint a receiver to make needed repairs to a neglected property. The arrangement also requires that the party making repairs be reimbursed for the costs.
Receivership won’t fix every problem with neglected landmark properties. The prohibitive costs of fixing very large properties may make it impractical in those cases.
It could be ineffective if owners refuse to cooperate and maintain their properties after the receiver makes repairs.
However, receivership can be put to good use for some properties, such as one on Cottage Street in Allentown for which Preservation Buffalo Niagara was appointed the receiver. Preservation Buffalo Niagara also maintains a revolving loan fund that can help finance preservation projects in the city whose owners lack the financial means.
Both Housing Court Judge Patrick M. Carney and the city commissioner Amdur have praised the potential of receivership for landmark properties.
“To have a program dedicated to those houses and those buildings is a tremendous tool for us, and one we plan to use more in the future,” Carney said.
Amdur pointed out that receivership won’t be useful in all cases, but in instances where it does work, “there is a possibility we would look to repeat again.”
Receivership in the city happens under the Safe Buffalo Housing Court Act, a state law passed in the 1970s. State Sen. Sean Ryan has been working on legislation to allow every municipality in the state to use the same tool.
In the meantime, preserving the best of Buffalo’s landmarks benefits our entire region. The character of the city’s architecture, and the neighborhoods tinged with history, are among the top features that attract new residents to Buffalo Niagara. Not every property merits saving just because it’s old, but we cannot afford to have bulldozers tearing down any structure whose owner finds it inconvenient to maintain.
The News’ story on receivership highlighted ways that the Cleveland Restoration Society has forged a close relationship with the city’s Department of Building and Housing. The organization reviews department-issued lists of properties slated for demolition.
If Buffalo can’t achieve the same type of partnership, we should at least move closer to a model of cooperation rather than antagonism. Such a shift in attitude is one example of the new thinking needed to improve the process of maintaining Buffalo’s historic character.
• • •
