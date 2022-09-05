The Editorial Board: Grant will help grow Buffalo’s economy, open the way to additional funds

It’s been a long haul on securing a hoped-for grant as part of the Biden administration’s Build Back Better Challenge but last week, it happened: Buffalo was announced as one of 21 winners from a field that began with more than 500 applicants.

With it, the region has an opportunity to achieve two important goals: growing a high-paying sector of the regional economy and bolstering the economic trajectory of East Buffalo. Importantly, it could also leverage additional federal funding.

The bill is part of the pandemic-related American Rescue Plan. With it, Buffalo will be in a stronger position to compete for a separate tech-hub grant under the recently passed Chips and Science Act of 2022. That legislation is meant to promote the urgent need to construct microprocessor manufacturing plants in the United States.

The goal of the American Rescue Plan’s competition is to help the winning communities rebuild their post-pandemic economies to be more resilient when future disruptions occur. It divides $1 billion among the 21 winners. Buffalo’s grant is $25 million. Other awards ranged as high as $100 million.

The potential benefits of this grant could help the region develop its lagging high tech sector. Advanced manufacturing represents 10% of the regional economy today, a related summary reported. It employs 61,360 workers across nearly 1,600 companies and it paid an average of about $85,500 in 2020. But its jobs are difficult to fill because of an aging workforce and lack of training. They also reflect poor racial diversity.

The plan, if implemented thoughtfully, could lead to improvements in all those aspects. Not only will it help the entire region train more than 1,600 workers in manufacturing and tech, it will do so by further developing the Northland Corridor in East Buffalo.

The proposal is to renovate two industrial buildings, creating a clean energy microgrid that will serve the campus and support manufacturing training programs, Schumer said. That, in turn will help to produce a more diverse workforce, with a particular focus on the underserved residents East Buffalo.

That, at least, is the plan and, of course, plans don’t always work out. This one appears to hold real promise, given its focus, the need to fill crucial jobs and the existence of the Northland campus, a product of former Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo’s Buffalo Billion project. It’s essential to the city and region that this program succeeds, not only for its own benefits but for the real prospect of a securing additional even more money from the Chips and Science bill.

That measure, originally knows as the Endless Frontier Act, targets an essential national need while holding out prospects of additional economic development funding for areas that haven’t seen the high-tech success of places such as California’s Silicon Valley or Austin, Texas.

Approved in July, that bill includes a measure to create a $10 billion fund to seed tech hubs in 20 regions around the country. Schumer, who was also a driving force on this bill, believes region’s Build Back Better grant bolsters its already strong chances of securing those additional funds.

Plainly, there are no guarantees. But between the efforts of Schumer and Rep. Brian Higgins, D-Buffalo, the region has a golden opportunity to grow in new areas.

• • •

What’s your opinion? Send it to us at lettertoeditor@buffnews.com. Letters should be a maximum of 300 words and must convey an opinion. The column does not print poetry, announcements of community events or thank you letters. A writer or household may appear only once every 30 days. All letters are subject to fact-checking and editing.