The Editorial Board: Grant to NFTA will power significant improvement on Buffalo’s Bailey Avenue

The Niagara Frontier Transportation Authority’s $650,000 federal grant for a plan to upgrade bus service along Bailey Avenue should result in a better experience for everyone from bus riders to businesses.

The grant, announced by the Federal Transit Administration, bodes well for the busy stretch of road that boasts a high concentration of riders on the No. 19 Metro Bus route, along the Buffalo VA Medical Center route and serving as a main thoroughfare to the University at Buffalo’s South Campus. Even during the worst of the pandemic, it was a busy route.

The federal agency awarded a total of $16.2 million to help fund 40 transportation projects in 32 states through its Area of Persistent Poverty program. It is designed, according to the agency, to help create better transit for residents with limited or no transportation options, as well as achieving other goals, such as increasing service and reducing greenhouse-gas emissions.

The NFTA has announced plans to improve Bailey Avenue bus service, so that “it meets the highest industry standards for modern transit.” As part of that plan the authority will pursue funding for “bus rapid transit,” or BRT.

The No. 19 service would continue but BRT could offer much more. For starters, buses would use dedicated lanes and synchronized signals – long a dream of motorists throughout the city. The upgrade could also produce bumped-out curbs to accommodate specially designed buses. It could feature fewer stops with ticket machines – no need to pay fares on board buses.

Bus stops would be similar to above ground Metro Rail stops. The project would reduce travel times, increase bus frequency. The project would potentially enhance shelters and address overall environmental issues by reducing greenhouse gas emissions. The improvements, as a spokeswoman for the NFTA observed, could be “huge.”

NFTA Director of Public Transit Thomas George described the proposed BRT as very similar to light rail. He commented in a Feb. 7, 2021, Buffalo News story that the stations would be “spaced further apart, with traffic and lane infrastructure amenities, and dedicated lanes that could make it faster travel than even by car.” He calculated the probability of improved travel time by as much as 40%. Granted, that was a best-case scenario.

Picture larger buses and bendable in the middle, and it wouldn’t be outrageous to think Buffalo had transformed into a much larger city. Moreover, the buses might be electrically charged.

The BRT approach has worked in other cities, such as Albany and it should find the same success here. Implementation requires substantial federal resources. The $650,000 federal grant makes pursuing funding for this valuable improvement that much easier.





