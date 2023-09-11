On Grand Island, some people learn slowly.

After having staved off construction of a gigantic warehouse proposed by Amazon for the northern part of the island, town residents and officials seem to have overlooked a critical point: The lot’s zoning allows for similar projects, one of which is live and once again roiling town politics. This one threatens to become an expensive legal matter, and one that undermines not just the town’s economics, but its reputation for fairness.

The fundamental question is: Can you use property you already own for a purpose allowed by its zoning? If the answer is yes and the town still doesn’t want the warehouse, it’s got a problem. If the answer is no, then everyone who owns property in the town has a potential problem.

It’s no surprise that many town residents and political candidates don’t want this warehouse built. It’s a legitimate position, given the likelihood of a noticeable impact. Others who support the project might focus more on the positive consequence on jobs and town tax revenue: Its projected $112 million assessment would generate $2.79 million in annual taxes.

Here’s another fair observation: As legitimate as the debate may be, it’s coming too late. Opponents are seeking to change the rules after the property owner followed them and made costly plans based on them.

The proposal by Williamsville-based Acquest Development, which owns the property, is to build its “Grand Island Commerce Center” on Long Road, with more than 1.08 million square feet of storage and distribution space. And, even though the defeated five-story Amazon project, at 3.8 million square feet, came in at triple the size, the proposed one-story Acquest building would occupy one-third more ground space, even while it preserves 47 acres from future development. It would have few parking spaces and, unlike the Amazon project, could serve more than one business.

None of that appeals to the residents and officeholders who simply don’t want that kind of development on the island, regardless of its economic benefits to the town and the county. They foresee highways and bridges clogged with traffic.

“We’re an island, 7 miles across,” Janice Wiecowski of East River Road told the Town Board. “We’re all residents here. We love where we live. Don’t ruin it.”

But Acquest owns the land that, unlike the case with Amazon, is already zoned for the project. It has completed the mandated environmental review. It seems to have acted in good faith. If – and it’s debatable – the warehouse would ruin the town, that kind of zoning should have long ago been discarded or at least modified. To change it now invites an expensive and damaging legal fight.

What is more, in at least one way the opposition is based on a false premise. When critics defeated the proposed Amazon warehouse, the Town of Niagara went for it. It snagged the development that, more than a year after winning approval, is showing signs of moving ahead. When completed, its trucks will still cross Grand Island, but now without any benefit to the town or, for that matter, to Erie County.

Oops.

Proposals for sidelining the new project include imposing a moratorium while zoning issues are reconsidered or simply ignoring the law and opening the door to an expensive – and disappointing – outcome.

In any case, whether it wants it or not, what the town is developing is a reputation for erratic and, hence, undependable application of its own rules and regulations. Over the long haul, that's what should most concern town residents.