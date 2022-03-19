The Editorial Board: Grand Island projects will ease the housing shortage, while avoiding the costs of sprawl

There are many factors contributing to the high cost of housing in 2022, but ultimately the issue comes down to the gap between supply and demand. There are not enough homes for sale to supply the people who want to buy them.

Buffalo Niagara historically avoided many of the housing bubbles that emerged in some major markets like Boston or Los Angeles but rising real estate prices are now a fact of life here, affecting both renters and buyers. Buffalo has been successful in attracting millennials but for them to put down roots and stay, buying a house has to be within reach.

Increasing our housing stock must be part of the solution. Two large development projects proposed for Grand Island – called the Rivertown Center and Southpointe – exemplify the types of ventures our region will need, adding housing within the broad metropolitan area rather than contributing to sprawl on the far outskirts.

+7 Where home building is hot – and where it's not Local homebuilders put up nearly 1,000 homes last year in Erie and Niagara counties, as measured by the number of building permits issued by local municipal officials.

A story in The News last week showed that Grand Island ranks sixth in the regional rankings of new home construction permits. The town’s expanses of undeveloped and affordable land make it attractive to developers. However, island residents have been a formidable force in blocking large projects like Southpointe, which was proposed more than 25 years ago.