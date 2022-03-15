The Editorial Board: Gramaglia seems well suited to continue the task of building a 21st century police department

The Buffalo Police Department appears to be well stocked with leaders capable of taking on the top job. Joseph Gramaglia, sworn in to the commissioner’s post on Monday, is only the latest.
Gramaglia succeeds two previous highly-regarded commissioners, Daniel Derenda and, most recently, Byron Lockwood. Both worked to improve policing here.
With a quarter of a century in the department, the last four as deputy commissioner, Gramaglia is well suited to continue the essential work of creating a 21st century police department, one that emphasizes building trust and the community policing needed to do that.
Changing an ingrained culture is a fiercely difficult task, but that work is under way. Derenda made sure that his officers knew they had no cause to prevent citizens from recording their public activities. He insisted on professional conduct. Lockwood committed the department to community policing and began the work of outfitting officers with body cameras and arming them with Tasers.
Gramaglia is well equipped to continue that work. His 2016 master’s thesis – yes, he did that – was titled “Police Officers’ Perceptions of Body-Worn Cameras in the Buffalo and Rochester Police Departments.” In it, he observed that while officers are initially skeptical, there are effective ways to ease their concerns.
He also observed that “Citizens want transparency and want to see what police are doing and how they do it. No longer will citizens take officers word for what happened as gospel, they want to see the video proof.” Indeed, following the police shooting on Monday of a man in mental crisis, Gramaglia said video would be released within 72 hours.
Gramaglia’s approach seems to jibe well with the concept of “Policing in the 21st Century,” an approach advocated by the National League of Cities and built on “The President’s Task Force on 21st Century Policing,” implemented after violence broke out in Ferguson, Mo., in 2014. Building trust tops the list of recommendations.
The new commissioner was captain of the Homicide Division from 2013-2018, when he was promoted to deputy commissioner. We wish him well and note that his ascension offers new proof that police leaders, including sheriffs, should be appointed, not elected.
• • •
