The Editorial Board: Gramaglia seems well suited to continue the task of building a 21st century police department

He also observed that “Citizens want transparency and want to see what police are doing and how they do it. No longer will citizens take officers word for what happened as gospel, they want to see the video proof.” Indeed, following the police shooting on Monday of a man in mental crisis, Gramaglia said video would be released within 72 hours.

Gramaglia’s approach seems to jibe well with the concept of “Policing in the 21st Century,” an approach advocated by the National League of Cities and built on “The President’s Task Force on 21st Century Policing,” implemented after violence broke out in Ferguson, Mo., in 2014. Building trust tops the list of recommendations.

The new commissioner was captain of the Homicide Division from 2013-2018, when he was promoted to deputy commissioner. We wish him well and note that his ascension offers new proof that police leaders, including sheriffs, should be appointed, not elected.

• • •

