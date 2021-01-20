The Editorial Board: Gowanda’s board seems determined to make a mess of the lives of its students

Urban and rural students face a raft of challenges. They don’t need school board such as Gowanda’s adding to their troubles.
Yet, that is exactly what is happening.
One board member told another to “shut up.” Another member took to swearing on the board’s first remote meeting. Two members have been brought up on charges of misconduct.
That’s not all. Three members, including the president, resigned over a four-week period in November and December. That kind of disruption poses a danger for the educational outcomes of already at-risk children forced into remote learning, often to rural areas without broadband access.
The small rural district is spread out. It has 1,100 students and takes in parts of six towns, two counties and the Cattaraugus Indian Territory. Two schools are in Cattaraugus County, and one is in an Erie County Covid-19 “yellow zone.” The challenge presented by the way in which the district is constituted should be enough to keep the adults busy. It isn’t.
Robert L. Cook Jr., board president since July, resigned at the end of the Nov. 18 meeting. The meeting included a “tense disagreement” over whether the district should switch to fully remote learning. Cook whipped out a prepared statement noting plans to “redirect his energy” during the pandemic, first and foremost to a veteran’s program he had initiated. He also gave unspecified “other” reasons for resigning.
A couple of weeks later, the board meeting was abruptly adjourned after Member David E. Barnes accused the superintendent of allowing people to steal from the district. The seriousness of the accusation notwithstanding, members first took time to disagree on the future of board committees.
The new president, Dana Szalay-Delaney, found it necessary to move to end the meeting “…based on misconduct, because we are not doing this.” Barnes seconded the motion and Szalay-Delaney added hopes that the next board meeting would be more professional.
No such luck.
At the next meeting, Barnes and Member Janet Vogtli submitted their resignations. That was Dec. 16. Here is some of their backstory: Former Board President Mark D. Nephew filed more than two dozen charges of official misconduct against them in May. Although the charges were withdrawn in September, it left a sting. Vogtli said she tried to highlight transparency in financial matters and about children who are failing. She pushed for in-person learning. The district went to fully remote learning Nov. 30.
Superintendent Robert Anderson, apparently a master of understatement, noted that the two members had some issues with the board.
Meanwhile, students and parents wait for solutions the board is not providing. It’s time for Gowanda School Board members to grow up and start providing a high-quality education to students who are being asked to learn under extraordinarily difficult circumstances.
• • •
