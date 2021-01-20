The Editorial Board: Gowanda’s board seems determined to make a mess of the lives of its students

A couple of weeks later, the board meeting was abruptly adjourned after Member David E. Barnes accused the superintendent of allowing people to steal from the district. The seriousness of the accusation notwithstanding, members first took time to disagree on the future of board committees.

The new president, Dana Szalay-Delaney, found it necessary to move to end the meeting “…based on misconduct, because we are not doing this.” Barnes seconded the motion and Szalay-Delaney added hopes that the next board meeting would be more professional.

No such luck.

At the next meeting, Barnes and Member Janet Vogtli submitted their resignations. That was Dec. 16. Here is some of their backstory: Former Board President Mark D. Nephew filed more than two dozen charges of official misconduct against them in May. Although the charges were withdrawn in September, it left a sting. Vogtli said she tried to highlight transparency in financial matters and about children who are failing. She pushed for in-person learning. The district went to fully remote learning Nov. 30.

Superintendent Robert Anderson, apparently a master of understatement, noted that the two members had some issues with the board.