The Editorial Board: GOP's road back from ignominy may be long

One of the most important questions facing the country in the aftermath of this month’s lethal riot in the national Capitol is what happens now to the Republican Party?
It may seem an internal party issue but, while the GOP has an obvious, compelling interest in the subject, it’s really a national issue. The two-party system has served the country well for centuries, as one party is able to call out the excesses of the other.
But without two healthy, functioning parties, the dominant one will lack the check that has helped keep the country on a mainly rational path for more than two centuries. That will render it prone to intolerable levels of corruption, self-interest and even sedition. Such is human nature.
Ironically, that’s the condition in which the Republican Party finds itself today, as a critical American institution devolved into a personality cult, devoted to the dear leader, even to the point of spurning its own tenets. The Jan. 6 assault on democracy by right-wing extremists was the political version of the cultists who drank Jim Jones’ poisoned Kool-Aid in Guyana 42 years ago: Just tell us what you want us to do, and we’ll do it.
It was a long time coming, but the outbreak of sedition by President Trump and his disciples appears to have led to a moment of clarity: Whither the GOP? Does it continue along a radical, authoritarian path that will ultimately lead to its demise? Do the actual conservatives who remain try to wrest it back? Or does some portion of that contingent break away, believing that the Republican brand is soiled beyond redemption?
...
There were startling flashes of daylight this past week between Trump and some congressional Republicans. Before the House impeached Trump, for the second time, on Wednesday, Rep. Liz Cheney announced she would vote in favor of impeachment. That was stunning news from the No. 3 House Republican who represents deepest-red Wyoming. And 10 House Republicans cast votes to impeach, the most ever for legislators from the president’s own party. Just as stunning, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell of Kentucky said he was not opposed to the Senate holding an impeachment trial and possibly removing the president from office.
This is a sad and singular moment in American history. Nothing in the Republican Party’s past offers it guidance for the future.
The good news, if you can call it that, is that responsible Republicans are at least asking these questions in the mournful aftermath of the Trump-directed scheme to break into Congress, intimidate its members and seek to overturn a free and fair election. That plot forms the backdrop to the dilemma that now confronts rational Republicans: How in the world do you come back from that? This is the United States, not some banana republic.
...
Parties are periodically on the outs with Americans. It’s normal. But this isn’t that. This is more like what Republicans did to themselves in the Great Depression, when President Herbert Hoover’s failure to respond to widespread suffering kept the party out of the White House for the next 20 years.
Democrats suffered a similar fate, when violence over the Vietnam War and other issues crippled their presidential hopes. Between 1968 and 1992, they won the White House only once, in 1976 – and that was a Watergate-borne anomaly.
This is different. Hoover wasn’t a demagogue. Neither were any of the Republicans who lost to Franklin Roosevelt and Harry Truman. Ditto the Democrats starting in 1968. Candidates were of varying levels of ability and popularity, but as unpopular as Lyndon Johnson was when he declined to run for re-election in 1968, neither he nor any of the nominees who followed would even have considered unleashing a mob on their political opponents.
That’s why Republicans today should be worried about a fundamental judgment against their fitness to lead a country that pitches itself as the world’s greatest democracy. Their party supported, or at least tolerated, an unfit president whose history of misconduct rendered Wednesday’s riot all-too thinkable.
...
Even today, in the harsh light of what Americans saw with their own eyes and heard with the own ears, many Republicans are attempting to shield Trump from responsibility for the insurrection he instigated. That makes the work ahead all the more difficult. Sadly, Rep. Chris Jacobs, R-Orchard Park, is among them.
Others are more perceptive. Among them is former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, one of Trump’s earliest supporters. He still likes much of what Trump did as president but has no illusions about the consequences of his recent actions. “His conduct over the last eight weeks has been injurious to the country and incredibly harmful to the party,” Christie said.
A former chief of staff to McConnell was even more blunt. “Trump is a political David Koresh,” said Billy Piper, referring to the cult leader who died with his followers during an FBI siege in Waco, Texas. “He sees the end coming and wants to burn it all down and take as many with him as possible.”
Rep. Tom Reed, the Corning Republican who represents a large swath of the Southern Tier, voted against impeaching Trump but never signed on to the Big Lie that Trump won the election. Reed is a founder of the bipartisan Problem Solvers Caucus and a common sense, Main Street advocate for finding common ground. It is people like Reed who can guide the party back to health.
It has been nearly 170 years since a major party – the Whigs – fell apart. Americans with a sense of history can only hope that the Republican Party will become reacquainted with its better angels and work its way back into a party fit to govern a great nation.