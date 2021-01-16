The Editorial Board: GOP's road back from ignominy may be long

One of the most important questions facing the country in the aftermath of this month’s lethal riot in the national Capitol is what happens now to the Republican Party?

It may seem an internal party issue but, while the GOP has an obvious, compelling interest in the subject, it’s really a national issue. The two-party system has served the country well for centuries, as one party is able to call out the excesses of the other.

But without two healthy, functioning parties, the dominant one will lack the check that has helped keep the country on a mainly rational path for more than two centuries. That will render it prone to intolerable levels of corruption, self-interest and even sedition. Such is human nature.

Ironically, that’s the condition in which the Republican Party finds itself today, as a critical American institution devolved into a personality cult, devoted to the dear leader, even to the point of spurning its own tenets. The Jan. 6 assault on democracy by right-wing extremists was the political version of the cultists who drank Jim Jones’ poisoned Kool-Aid in Guyana 42 years ago: Just tell us what you want us to do, and we’ll do it.