Republican County Legislator Chris Greene says he wants to crack a beer with County Executive Mark C. Poloncarz, a Democrat, and discuss the $44 million-plus in bonding for county projects.

Erie County taxpayers will pick up the tab if it means roads will get fixed. Heck, have two beers.

The issue over the “Consolidated Bond Resolution” and why it is affecting the average folk may be as dry as a bone but it’s important for playgrounds, libraries, roads, emergency response systems and other major construction projects. Appropriating the funds requires at least one Republican vote. This needs to happen, sooner than later.

The hold up – call it politics in an election year, perhaps? – is aggravating to the average person who just wants his roads fixed. Now. The bond resolution should be as it has been in the past – routine borrowing in which the Legislature produces that rarely needed supermajority. Instead, Republican members are suddenly asking questions that could have been raised anytime over the past 12 months.

The details of involving the yearlong process have become unnecessarily controversial. The process started in March 2022. The capital projects committee held eight mid-summer meetings. Among those attending were the Legislature’s majority and minority leaders. The capital projects were then included in the proposed 2023 Erie County budget. The Legislature voted unanimously to adopt the budget. In February, the bond resolution, which includes only the bonded portion of the capital program, was clocked into the Legislature for consideration. At various times, the minority caucus, according to county officials, had time to discuss the resolution but did not.

On March 23, the appropriations vote on the 2023 Consolidated Bond Resolution was held. It failed. The four-member minority caucus suddenly said it had questions.

Caucus members said they wanted to hear a plan from the administration as to how some $63 million in previously appropriated but unspent funds will be used, at a time when legislators are being asked to approve $44 million more in borrowing.

Deputy Budget Director Mark Cornell says the legislators already know the answers. For one thing, he said, some projects rely on more than local funding, some of which the county may not have yet received.

In addition, he said, more than half the unspent funds are related to 2022 projects that the county could not begin on time because the Legislature did not approve the bond resolution until May, after construction season had already started.

It’s likely to be May again this year, or close to it. The next full legislative session is April 13. Greene says he is prepared to entertain a resolution two weeks after that if a shovel-ready, time-sensitive project is ready. But that will be too late for the $2 million reconstruction of Kenmore Avenue, a shovel-ready project whose bids expire as of April 23, Cornell said.

Here’s what the public wants: Roads fixed, playgrounds and public buildings maintained and emergency response systems upgraded. Stop playing politics. Do the job.

