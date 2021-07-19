The Editorial Board: Goodbye Blue Jays, it's been fun

The silver lining is that the Bisons are working to return to Sahlen Field by Aug. 10. The price of tickets to see the Blue Jays here could be prohibitive, particularly for adults looking to bring the family. Bisons tickets, more than ever, will look like a bargain. We’re also ready for some Friday night bashes, fireworks shows and food mascot races, amenities that Bisons games provide.

And the Bisons’ parent club, the Blue Jays, treated Sahlen Field to some major upgrades that will again make it one of the finest baseball facilities in Triple-A.

A quote attributed to Mark Twain is “history does not repeat itself, but it rhymes.” Twain may never have said it, but it applies to the Blue Jays’ final games here featuring the Red Sox.

The rhyme is this: The original Buffalo Bisons baseball team moved from a minor league circuit to the National League in 1879. The Bisons played eight seasons in the National League.

In the 1890s, businessman Ban Johnson took control of the Western League, a successful minor league whose teams included the Bisons. In 1900, Johnson launched it into the majors, renaming it the American League. Despite assurances to the Bisons that they would be part of the new league, in 1901 Johnson chose Boston over Buffalo. The Boston franchise would become the Red Sox.

After the American League left us empty-handed in 1901, playing 24 games in Buffalo this year was the least they could do.