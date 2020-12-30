The Editorial Board: Goodbye, 2020. Don't let the door hit you on the way out.

It was the Murphy’s Law of years – the 12 months when everything that could go wrong did go wrong. At least, it seemed that way, as a pandemic and an undermined election overwhelmed just about everything else.

Of course, good things did happen. For one, you survived. That’s one of the best things to have transpired and if you’re careful – please, don’t lose focus now – there’s a good chance you’ll still be around when mass vaccinations restore the planet to some version of normalcy.

But many people didn’t make it. Across the country, more than 335,000 Americans have died and the number is rising. Among those killed by Covid-19 were more than 37,000 New Yorkers – over 10% of the national total – including about 1,500 mothers and fathers and children and friends from this region.

And it’s gathering speed. December brought to Western New York its highest death toll yet, with 385 people dying from the virus as of Monday. That’s more than a quarter of the pandemic’s total, felled in just four weeks. There may be light at the end of the tunnel, but we remain in the tunnel.