The Editorial Board: Good plans at the Outer Harbor (but keep the concerts at Canalside)

Grassroots advocacy and political will, along with the economic muscle of the governor’s Buffalo Billion program, has turned the Outer Harbor into a welcoming place of recreation and shared spaces. It is now up to the public to demand that it be kept that way.

Here’s one way it can do that: A public comment period on a recently approved Outer Harbor master plan has been extended to Jan. 8.

So far, the plan includes several aspects that promise to improve upon what is already in place at the 20-acre Lakeside Complex that opened last year: a bike park with trails and skills loop, among other features; the Independent Health Wellness Trail; and habitat restoration areas.

What is to come next is up for debate. The area in question covers 208 acres of Erie Canal Harbor Development Corp.’s 247 acres of Outer Harbor lands outside of Buffalo Harbor State Park.

The approved master plan calls for a 4-acre outdoor amphitheater with the potential to hold 7,000 to 10,000 people. It could include the Canalside Live concert series.

Whether the series continues this year is an open question, likely owing to the Covid-19 pandemic. Gatherings of large numbers of people, even outdoors, has not been approved by the scientific community, nor by anyone with common sense.