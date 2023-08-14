Good news from the federal government: A $764 million pension fund payout will safeguard benefits for more than 19,000 upstate union members, including workers and retirees at Tops Markets.

It is but one among other wins for retirees whose pensions were threatened with severe trims, or worse.

But do not forget about 20,000 salaried retirees from Delphi Corp. who have been fighting to recover pensions reduced some 14 years ago, from 30% to 70%. These workers also spent decades working hard only to find their promised pensions slashed.

Retirees facing such circumstances do what anyone would: fight. Winning back what was rightfully theirs – hard-earned pension benefits – also required the help of congressional legislators who used their influence to secure pensions.

In the latest case, $400 million of the economic benefit will head to about 8,000 to 10,000 workers and retirees from Western New York at employers such as Tops, Sahlen’s and Wardynski’s.

Rep. Brian Higgins, D-Buffalo, reported the news. It came at the right time. The United Food and Commercial Workers Local One Pension Fund, a multi-employer plan, was projected to go insolvent and run out of money in 2026. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., called the workers covered by the UFCW plan the “beating heart of Upstate New York’s food and commercial industry.” The pension payout would protect benefits the members earned through a lifetime of work.

In April, the UFCW fund applied for funding through the American Rescue Plan’s Special Financial Assistance Program. The program supports severely underfunded multi-employer pension plans. The Pension Benefit Guaranty Corp. approved its application.

Other multi-employer plans with participants in Western New York have also found relief: International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers Local 237 in Niagara and Orleans counties learned in June they would receive a $32.2 million pension-fix payout, using American Rescue Plan funds. And in November 2022, the pension corporation said it would allocate $963.4 million to the New York State Teamsters fund. The move affects 33,000 active and retired workers, including 3,900 retirees from two Buffalo-area Teamsters locals.

But what of the Delphi salaried retirees? Cuts to their pensions were among the worst outcomes of General Motors’ fall into bankruptcy. Rep. Claudia Tenney, a Canandaigua Republican whose district includes Lockport, has been championing the retirees’ cause. Her office produced a 19-minute documentary on the plight of these retirees in lobbying for approximately $750 million in federal spending over five years. The money would recover the lost pensions of nonunion workers at Lockport’s Delphi automotive plant.

Higgins, Schumer, Sen. Kirsten E. Gillibrand, also a New York Democrat, and Rep. Nick Langworthy, a Republican who represents the Southern Tier, back Tenney’s Susan Muffley Act. The bill was named for the late wife of a Delphi retiree from Ohio.

The legislation has struggled against Tenney’s Republican colleagues who control the House. Schumer was unable to get the bill passed last year because only four Senate Republicans supported it. He is not giving up. Neither is Tenney, whose persistence on behalf of these workers is evidence that compassion exists within the party.

The restored pensions are good news for the workers affected and for the economy, itself. But stay focused on the Delphi salaried retirees, as well. It shouldn’t matter that they weren’t union members. They are also suffering.