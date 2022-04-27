The Editorial Board: Good news for culturals in the new state budget

A new cash infusion from New York State Council on the Arts is aimed at needs that aren’t always sexy enough to attract public funding. For decades, government- , corporate- and foundation-based funders have directed much of their support to special projects. High-profile examples include Torn Space’s Silo City performances, supported by the Cullen Foundation, and Just Buffalo Literary Center’s superb Babel literary series, which received startup funds from the Oishei Foundation.

For help with salaries, rent and other, more prosaic costs, organizations depend, for the most part, on donations, ticket sales – which they mostly did without from 2020 to 2022 – and big fundraising events, which were also not possible during most of the past two years.

It’s important to note, as well, that ticket prices for organizations that receive funding are deliberately kept low, as they should be, for community accessibility. As The News recently reported, though, the new state budget includes an extra $20 million for general operating support and improvements to physical structures in the cultural sector. It will be money well spent.

Though unprecedented capital projects at large institutions like the Albright-Knox Art Gallery and Graycliff may divert the lion’s share of this, it’s still an important shift in priorities and it needs to continue, even without a pandemic. The Council on the Arts, which, along with Erie County, is one of the few providers of general operating support, knows that smaller organizations cannot live by project funding alone.

These venues are used to making do with minimal, even skeletal workforces, but there is a limit, beyond which programming quantity and quality suffers, burned-out employees think of moving on, and the community loses another rich facet of its identity.

When you talk to residents about why they love Buffalo, many cite amenities unique to the city – its theater scene, its museums, its architectural landmarks, and, of course, its sports teams. These amenities belong to a heading used quite often in these pages: quality of life. It’s a phrase that cuts both ways. Arts and cultural organizations need to meet a minimal quality of life standard to survive.

Funders must recognize that it takes a dedicated staff to put on an exciting concert, musical or exhibition and that boring costs like utilities and rent are also part of the picture. General operating expenses should receive a larger portion of the cultural funding pie from all funding sources, not just the Council on the Arts.

No one wants Western New York’s vibrant arts and entertainment scene to lose any of its luster.

• • •

