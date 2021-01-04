The Editorial Board: GM's investment in Tonawanda plant bodes for region’s auto manufacturing base

GM’s decision to invest $70 million into its Town of Tonawanda engine plant is another bright spot in a pandemic-ravaged time. The company is making the investment in order to increase its capacity on its engine block machining line.

Such news would have been a blip in the cycle were it not for the fact that the automotive industry has undergone significant disruption resulting in plant closings across the country. Consider the well-documented job loss in Lordstown, Ohio, and the impact in what many have referred to – unflatteringly – as “flyover country” in Janesville, Wis.

The industry moved away from sedans to SUVs and trucks, thanks in large part to the gas-saving measures and efficiencies that have been widely implemented. It meant the last rollout of the Chevy Cruze in 2018, as an example. That translated into relocated jobs, at best, and lost jobs, at worst.

Generations of workers who raised families from well-paying jobs on the line found themselves at loose ends. Some recovered better than others but the loss of continuity for families and community will be long lasting.

Locally, GM workers have for the most part been able to avoid such dire outcomes. The company has invested in a productive workforce and, while this latest news does not come with new jobs, there is room for optimism.