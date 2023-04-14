It’s too much to conclude that Western New York is ready if the Biden administration’s proposed rules on electric vehicles take effect, but thanks to the foresight of General Motors, it surely has a leg up.

The administration on Tuesday proposed what is being called the country’s most ambitious climate rules yet, with a plan to require two-thirds of new passenger cars sold in the United States to be all-electric by 2032 – just nine years from now. The same rule would apply to one-quarter of new heavy trucks.

Given the hurdles that must be overcome and the continued dominance of – and affection for – internal combustion engines, the word ambitious seems hardly strong enough. And, yet, the government is, in this case, following rather than leading. It’s already two years ago that General Motors – a major employer in Buffalo – announced it would produce only electric vehicles by 2035.

Ford, another Western New York employer, also is pursuing the electric-vehicle market, though it has announced no plans to go all electric. And Tesla, with a presence in South Buffalo, makes only electric vehicles in its automotive division, though not in this region.

That puts Western New York in a pretty good place, assuming the mandate by the Environmental Protection Agency is implemented and that other, practical obstacles can be overcome. But they are significant and include:

• The ability to produce enough electricity to power the cars – preferably clean electricity, not produced by coal or natural gas.

• Creation of enough charging stations to meet the demand.

• Adequate range.

• The time needed to recharge.

• Affordable prices.

The website cars.com lists several existing electric cars with a range of 300 miles or more, but only one – the 2023 Nissan Ariya – sells for less than $50,000. Others can cost tens of thousands of dollars more. That could change with improved technologies and the benefits of economies of scale, but we’re not there yet.

It takes nothing away from the need to acknowledge that meeting this potential standard will be challenging. But the need is evident. Hurricanes and tornados are becoming increasingly dangerous, wildfires are increasingly common in western states and, as Buffalo is learning the hard way, deadly winter storms are becoming more frequent.

The world seems slowly to be coming to accept that climate change is real and significantly driven by fossil fuels. Something has to change, and the administration has placed its bet on electric cars rather than those powered by other means, among them hydrogen, a technology whose only exhaust is water vapor.

We’re in a historical moment that, for many, can be head-spinning. Albany is also pursuing aggressive new plans to cope with a changing climate. It’s a time for decisions. Not all of them will be exactly right, but the worst decision is to do nothing. GM has already acted.

