The Editorial Board: Give students masking breaks but tie the policy to crucial pandemic statistics

The causes of Vermont’s misery are uncertain. While cooler weather is surely a factor, the truth is that no vaccination is perfect. Although new infections are concentrated in the unvaccinated, some breakthrough cases are occurring, and while those people tend not to become seriously ill, they can transmit the virus to others, mainly to the unvaccinated.

That population of resisters remains a risk to the health care system, businesses, the economy and the community, including its schools.

It may seem odd, but the low transmission rate of Covid-19 in schools proves the value of masks and the need, for now, to keep using them. Schools are comparative safe zones specifically because of such requirements, which teachers and other adults are able to enforce. School Covid policies are a success story. They should be continued until they are safe to discard.

Because of foolhardy people, we’re not there. So keep the masks – but give the kids a break, too. And, if you’re not vaccinated, please do so. You’re part of the problem.

