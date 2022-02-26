The Editorial Board: Give diabetics a break. Pass the Affordable Insulin Now Act

A U.S. Senate bill backed by Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer would provide financial relief for thousands of New Yorkers suffering from sticker shock when they pay for insulin.
The bill would not provide much help to those who can least afford the drug – the uninsured – but perfect policy solutions seldom exist. The Affordable Insulin Now Act deserves passage.
The bill, sponsored by Sen. Raphael Warnock, D-Ga., would cap insulin co-pays at $35 per month, for those who have private or government insurance.
According to the Health Care Costs Institute, the average price of insulin nearly doubled from 2012 to 2016 and has risen more since. More than 7 million Americans with diabetes depend on the drug to keep their bodies functioning, but the spiraling cost affects them in varied ways if they have insurance. There is a wide range of co-pay plans for people with medical coverage, whether through personal policies, employer-sponsored plans or federal programs like Medicaid and Medicare.
Schumer appeared at a news conference last Monday with an insulin patient, University at Buffalo freshman Emily Dickey, and her father, Edward. Edward Dickey said his insurance is a high-deductible plan in which he pays $900 for a one-month supply of his daughter’s insulin, the cost until he meets his deductible.
The Affordable Insulin Now Act would reduce "the outrageously high price of a monthly dose of insulin” for diabetes patients, Sen. Charles E. Schumer said at the University at Buffalo’s Jacobs School of Medicine & Biomedical Sciences on Monday.
As Emily gets older, she will age out of her parents’ policy and will need to acquire her own medical insurance. The high cost of medical insurance looms large for young adults who depend on drugs to maintain health and may be just starting their working careers.
Though diabetics with low co-pay plans are more insulated from the rising price of insulin, the cost increases affect millions. Dr. Jing Luo, a professor at the University of Pittsburgh’s Center for Pharmaceutical Policy and Prescribing, told the Washington Post that about one in four patients with diabetes underuses insulin due to financial pressure.
That “effectively means that they are trying to make their insulin stretch, or having difficulty buying groceries or paying utility bills,” Luo said.
Politicians seeking solutions cite the case of Alec Smith, a 26-year-old Minnesota man who died after rationing his insulin. Smith’s average monthly expenses, including insulin and testing supplies, totaled $1,300.
The state of Minnesota passed Alec’s Law, which requires insulin makers to provide the drug at lower costs for emergencies or for people on low incomes. Other states have passed similar measures and President Biden’s Build Back Better bill, which is stalled in the Senate, has a provision to cap insulin co-pays at $35 for insured Americans.
"Build Back Better," as it currently stands, includes not only safety net provisions but also a big tax break: an expansion of the state and local tax deduction that would, ironically, benefit both metro Buffalo and America's billionaires.
Build Back Better would go further than the Warnock Senate bill by letting the federal government negotiate with pharmaceutical companies on the price of insulin and some other drugs. It would also expand coverage for uninsured Americans, allowing millions to enroll in Medicaid or purchase plans through the Affordable Care Act exchanges.
Advocates for lowering the price of insulin point to the fact that the drug is available at much lower cost in other countries, one of which is Canada, where buying insulin does not even require a prescription.
The good news for diabetics in the U.S. is that the price problem is attracting attention.
The Food and Drug Administration last summer gave approval to Semglee, a biosimilar that can substitute for Lantus. Semglee sells for less than Lantus, a frequently prescribed insulin. A biosimilar is a near-copy of a biologic medicine that’s manufactured inside living cells.
Walmart partnered with drugmaker Novo Nordisk on an analog insulin called ReliOn NovoLog, which costs between 58% and 75% less than the current cash price of insulin products for uninsured patients, the retail company says.
The three companies that dominate the market, Novo Nordisk, Eli Lilly and Sanofi, offer programs to make insulin more affordable for low-income individuals, whether or not they are insured.
And billionaire investor Mark Cuban is seeking to disrupt the prescription business with his Cost Plus Drug company, which sells generic drugs for 15% over cost. Cuban’s goal is to eliminate pharmacy benefits managers, the “middle men” who negotiate drug prices with health insurers and pharmaceutical companies. His company does not yet offer insulin.
Schumer is right that people with diabetes should not have to “make the impossible decision of putting food on the table or paying for insulin.”
The Affordable Insulin Now Act is a good start.
