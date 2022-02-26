The Editorial Board: Give diabetics a break. Pass the Affordable Insulin Now Act

A U.S. Senate bill backed by Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer would provide financial relief for thousands of New Yorkers suffering from sticker shock when they pay for insulin.

The bill would not provide much help to those who can least afford the drug – the uninsured – but perfect policy solutions seldom exist. The Affordable Insulin Now Act deserves passage.

The bill, sponsored by Sen. Raphael Warnock, D-Ga., would cap insulin co-pays at $35 per month, for those who have private or government insurance.

According to the Health Care Costs Institute, the average price of insulin nearly doubled from 2012 to 2016 and has risen more since. More than 7 million Americans with diabetes depend on the drug to keep their bodies functioning, but the spiraling cost affects them in varied ways if they have insurance. There is a wide range of co-pay plans for people with medical coverage, whether through personal policies, employer-sponsored plans or federal programs like Medicaid and Medicare.