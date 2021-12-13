The Editorial Board: Gillibrand's UFO push earns rapid response on Capitol Hill

What does it say about the U.S. Congress that it is easier to pass a bill on UFOs than curbing sexual assault in the military?

New York Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand was spitting mad this month after Congress watered down her changes aimed at prosecuting sexual assault in the military.

Compare that with a smoother path for her proposal to establish a new federal office to study and report on “unidentified aerial phenomena” – acronym UAPs, a fancier name for UFOs.

Her amendment, co-sponsored by Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla., was adopted into the defense authorization bill for fiscal 2022.

Gillibrand says UAPs must be taken seriously, calling them “a growing security threat.”

U.S. Navy and Air Force pilots have long filed reports about spotting things in the sky that they can’t explain. The Office of the Director of National Intelligence released a report in June stating that in the past few years, a Pentagon task force investigated 144 different UAP sightings, including of several objects that showed “unusual movement patterns or flight characteristics.”