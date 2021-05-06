The Editorial Board: Gillibrand’s influence rises as her issues gain prominence in Washington

U.S. Sen. Kirsten E. Gillibrand’s ideas are gaining attention. Some of the ideas are easy to support, while others are still up for debate. But she is being heard, not a small triumph for New York’s junior senator.
Gillibrand has made a goal of wresting the prosecution of military sexual assaults from the chain of command. It’s the centerpiece of her service. Now, after eight years of effort, a bill the Democrat of New York has promoted is gathering support from scores of key members of Congress, including: Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, and a retired National Guard lieutenant colonel. Ernst has spoken of her own harrowing experience of being raped while in college.
The measure, which has the votes to pass in the Senate, would move sexual assault cases out of the chain of command to trained, military prosecutors with relevant expertise, as opposed to commanders who often lack legal training.
Gillibrand took on the military establishment and sexual harassment in general in what has sometimes seemed like a David-versus-Goliath battle. She advocated for the ouster of a fellow Democrat, former Sen. Al Franken of Minnesota, following allegations of sexual misconduct. It didn’t make her popular with many other Democrats, but today, she is being lauded by colleagues of both parties for her righteous pursuit of long overdue, seismic change in how the military handles the prosecution of sexual assaults.
Gillibrand is receiving attention on more than military prosecutorial procedure. As News Washington bureau chief Jerry Zremski noted, her ideas have been emerging among President Biden’s proposals.
Among them are the “Family Bill of Rights” she proposed during her presidential campaign two years ago. She also floated 12 weeks of paid family and medical leave, a federal boost to child care and universal pre-K. And she introduced a bill aimed at extending the federal school lunch program into the summer.
All of these initiatives have landed in the president’s $1.8 trillion American Families Plan. While needing much more debate, these are all points that have risen to the forefront during an historic pandemic. During the time many states, including New York, issued stay-at-home orders, parents found themselves scrambling to provide their children help with remote learning while they juggled remote work. Parents deemed essential workers, whether low-wage earners or nurses and physicians, faced even more pressure trying to navigate vanishing day care options.
Biden has declared his intention to answer those challenges by strengthening the social safety net. The fact that he incorporated some of Gillibrand’s ideas into his plan suggests a rising influence. All are worthy of debate, but it’s fair to start with the problem of sexual assaults in the military. That measure should pass unanimously.
