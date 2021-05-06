The Editorial Board: Gillibrand’s influence rises as her issues gain prominence in Washington

U.S. Sen. Kirsten E. Gillibrand’s ideas are gaining attention. Some of the ideas are easy to support, while others are still up for debate. But she is being heard, not a small triumph for New York’s junior senator.

Gillibrand has made a goal of wresting the prosecution of military sexual assaults from the chain of command. It’s the centerpiece of her service. Now, after eight years of effort, a bill the Democrat of New York has promoted is gathering support from scores of key members of Congress, including: Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, and a retired National Guard lieutenant colonel. Ernst has spoken of her own harrowing experience of being raped while in college.

The measure, which has the votes to pass in the Senate, would move sexual assault cases out of the chain of command to trained, military prosecutors with relevant expertise, as opposed to commanders who often lack legal training.