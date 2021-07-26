The Editorial Board: Gillibrand, Buffalo prosecutor push urgent military sex assault bill toward approval

The New Jersey native is a former victim witness liaison officer for the Department of the Army, former military defense counsel and a former Judge Advocate General. With that rich and relevant background, Tokash was asked to join President Biden’s Independent Review Commission on Sexual Assault in the Military. Based on the panel’s recommendations, Gillibrand made revisions to the legislation, leading to its adoption into the defense authorization bill.

The need is urgent, Tokash told News Washington Bureau Chief Jerry Zremski. “Members of the military, junior enlisted members, do not trust that commanders are making the right decisions when it comes to sexual harassment and sexual assaults.”

That culture is no longer a secret, she said. It’s having an effect on decisions of whether even to join the military. “It breaks my heart to know that there are parents who don’t want their children to join the military because of the sexual assault problem,” she said. “That should not be a conversation that anybody in America should be having.”

This bill’s time has come. It serves justice, deters misconduct and protects the military. It needs to pass.

• • •

