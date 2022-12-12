The Editorial Board: Gillbrand’s perseverance results in a stronger military justice system

It took another year of work, but December 2022 will mark the month that Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand’s decade of effort paid in full. That’s how long New York’s junior senator had to persist to achieve the goal of requiring the system of military justice actually to be just.

Others might have shied away from that fight, focused on other issues, lacking in perseverance or too timid to take on the military boys clubs. Gillibrand never wavered. Because of her determination, sexual assaults and many other felony offenses will henceforth be placed in the hands of professional prosecutors, not military commanders.

It was a long time coming.

The problem, as Gillibrand has argued, is that commanding officers are untrained in the law and inherently conflicted. They lack the necessary legal background and their judicial decision-making may be influenced by a misplaced desire to protect the institution or even the suspects, some of whom may be professionally or personally close.

As a consequence, the traditional court martial system has encouraged fears of retaliation. While some 39,500 sexual assaults occur every year in the military, fewer than a quarter of the victims report those incidents. In addition to devaluing the trauma of rape and other sexual assaults, the system tacitly winked at such crimes. That couldn’t help but depress enlistments.

The system was a relic of a long-ago time when the military was exclusively the domain of men. That’s not true anymore. Today, the military is 27% female, and includes two high-ranking leaders: Jacqueline D. Van Ovost, a four-star general is commander of U.S. Transportation Command; and Laura J. Richardson, a three-star general, is commander of the U.S. Southern Command.

It was long past time for this change. Gillibrand was on the verge of achieving it a year ago, but a last-minute compromise with opponents weakened the reform.

That measure created an Office of the Special Trial Counsel in each branch of the military, but then gave those new prosecutors power only to refer cases for court martial. Meanwhile, other crucial aspects of prosecutions – screening jurors and witnesses as well as granting immunity – remained the province of commanding officers.

If the “compromise” wasn’t an effort to maintain the discreditable status quo, neutral observers could be forgiven for mistaking it as such. Gillibrand and her allies had moved closer to their goal, but fell frustratingly short. Not so this time.

With its inclusion in the compromise defense authorization bill for fiscal 2023, the work is complete, at least as it affects sexual assaults and several other high-profile felonies. The measure is expected to pass in both chambers of Congress and land on President Biden’s desk before Christmas. It’s a gift not just to the women in the military but to all its members – and to the nation.

“These changes will go a long ways to increasing the confidence that survivors have – whether they’re survivors of domestic violence, sexual harassment or sexual assault, or the families whose loved ones have been murdered – to come forward and to feel like they’re going to get justice,” said Don Christensen, a retired Air Force colonel who serves as president of a group called Protect Our Defenders.

More improvements could yet be made. For example, commanders will still wield prosecutorial power over a number of felonies not related to sexual harassment and assault. Gillibrand hopes that those cases will eventually move over to the new special counsel offices. It’s a worthy next goal, though it will be fair to assess the new system after some period of use.

But the senator was exactly right in evaluating the significance of the changes she has shepherded onto the doorstep of law. Speaking specifically of those who serve at Fort Drum, New York’s largest military base, Gillibrand observed: “They now have a system of justice that is worthy of their sacrifice.”

It wasn’t before, but soon it will be – at Fort Drum and for all of the country’s service members. This counts as a great achievement by Gillibrand, one of which she can be proud.