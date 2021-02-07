The Editorial Board: Gaughan's tenacity and Nicklaus’ support move golf course plan closer to reality

In high-pressure golf tournaments, the players who succeed are those who keep their mental focus on playing one hole at a time. That’s the approach taken by civic activist Kevin Gaughan in his quest to bring a Jack Nicklaus signature public golf course to South Buffalo.

Gaughan accompanied a designer and others from Nicklaus Cos. to the South Buffalo parcel on Hopkins Road last month to begin preliminary work. Their goal is to start construction in May.

Gaughan and his friend John L. Thornton, a retired president at Goldman Sachs, are hard at work tilling the figurative soil for financial support. They are calling on leaders from Buffalo’s business and philanthropic communities to get behind the effort, attaching their names to the project as well as their donations.

The cause is worth embracing. Nicklaus, golf’s greatest champion and an accomplished course designer with projects all over the world, just turned 81 and has taken a personal interest in the Buffalo project, which the Nicklaus Cos. would do at cost. Nicklaus, who hosts regular meetings with Gaughan at his Florida home, has said he wants to get the project done “come hell or high water.”