The Editorial Board: Gaughan’s golf vision is too beneficial and too alluring to let it slip away

Now, the mortgage-holder, Source Renewables, and the former property owner, Steelfields Ltd. of Pittsfield have had enough. They want to take the land back and build a solar farm on the former landfill.

The question now is whether an opportunity exists to rescue a project that will do more for Buffalo than a single solar installation ever could. A partner in Steelfields indirectly suggested a possibility: “There are no circumstances under which Steelfields will work with Kevin Gaughan. None,” said Rich Palumbo.

But would the company work with someone else? It’s an alternative that needs to be explored.

It wouldn’t be Gaughan’s preference, we are sure. He has worked for seven years to bring the project to fruition, beginning with an introduction to Nicklaus, the greatest golfer the game has ever produced. He has rounded up prominent supporters, here and around the country. Among them are Olmsted devotees who want to see the completion of the famed landscape architect’s vision.

Rarely has any private individual worked so long and so single-mindedly on a project that benefits an entire region while doing little for himself. For Gaughan, it’s always been the vision.