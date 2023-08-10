Admittedly, any decision on whether to use the law to take a person’s life is a serious one, deserving close consideration – and then rethinking the conclusion.

Nevertheless, nearly 15 months after the racist massacre at Tops supermarket on Jefferson Avenue – and more than eight months after the killer pleaded guilty to New York State felonies – the U.S. Justice Department only now seems to be closing in on a decision of whether to seek the death penalty against Payton Gendron.

It’s not fair to anyone – not to the defendant who may lose his life, but also to the families of the 10 people murdered, as well as the two who survived grievous injuries. Most Buffalonians, it seems safe to suggest, are appropriately more concerned about those suffering people than they are of the man who inflicted their pain. Nevertheless, as a matter of justice, all parties need an answer to that question and a resolution of the case.

That may start to come into focus next month. Gendron’s defense lawyers will meet on Sept. 18 with representatives of the U.S. Attorney General’s Office to try to persuade Attorney General Merrick Garland to forgo the death penalty. They will, they say, present mitigating evidence, although how anyone mitigates calculated, cold-blooded murder is hard to imagine. Nevertheless, that is their job. They are pushing for a penalty of life without possibility of parole – the same sentence he received in a state court here – and believe a decision on that could come shortly thereafter.

This page has opposed the death penalty for many years, based on its inconsistent application, the fact that innocent people have been executed and the availability of an adequate alternative: Sirhan Sirhan, now 79, continues to molder in prison, 55 years after he murdered Sen. Robert Kennedy.

Nevertheless, Gendron’s execution is a legal possibility and a choice needs to be made so that this matter can move ahead. Even considering everything else on Garland’s plate, it seems there has been more than enough time to make this call.

To be sure, these cases move slowly. The massacre at the Tree of Life synagogue in Pittsburgh occurred nearly five years ago but only last week was the unrepentant killer, Robert Bowers, sentenced to death.

In this case, the facts aren’t in dispute. Gendron did it. He pleaded guilty to 15 felonies in state court. What is necessary is for Garland to make his decision and let the cause of justice proceed. We’ve waited long enough.

