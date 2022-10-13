The Editorial Board: Garcia’s arrival as sheriff heralds efforts to help released inmates avoid returning

A number moving parts are driving the hopeful change in direction of the Erie County correctional system, and all deserve credit, but particularly noticeable among those components is a new sheriff. John C. Garcia is showing himself to be more interested in running a professional shop than his predecessor, Timothy Howard, ever was.

Garcia – like Howard, a Republican – is also more willing to work with other leaders, including elected Democrats. With those attributes in the mix, Erie County is taking big steps toward helping released inmates avoid a return engagement.

Until now, the end of an inmate’s jail term basically meant being ushered out the door, offered nothing but the possessions they came with. Some had no place to live, no possibility of additional counseling or opportunities to work. They had done their time and they were free to go and that was that.

Where they went, too often, was back to jail. Recidivism was high, with eight of 10 released inmates returning to the jail, at some point. Taxpayers were again on the hook to house, clothe and feed them. A more considered approach could use public dollars more constructively. That’s what’s happening now, to the direct benefit of released inmates, the taxpayers who fund the jails and anyone who likes the ideas of improved public safety and a growing tax base.

But it could have happened sooner.

Following a 2018 study showing that Erie County was ill-equipped to help inmates avoid future incarceration, Legislature Chairwoman April Baskin tried to restructure and relaunch the Correction Specialists Advisory Board, with support from the Sheriff’s Office. The board, previously inactive, was reinvigorated with new members from a variety of backgrounds.

The board’s partner was the Erie County Sheriff’s Office, but the Democratically controlled Legislature clashed with Howard, who for years displayed only contempt for the need to run a professional jail and to follow the rules. Some progress was made on reducing recidivism, but it was lacking in coordination and motivation. For example, the County Legislature two years ago gave the Mental Health Department and Sheriff’s Office $1 million to establish a drug treatment program. The Sheriff’s Office hadn’t asked for that money and only now is the program gathering momentum. Why now? There’s a new sheriff in town.

Under Howard, Baskin said, “There was just so much resistance to even me just asking questions.” That’s changed with Garcia in charge. “We celebrate when the sheriff is walking in now,” she said. “It’s still a politically partisan divide there, but the people are different.” The old level of resistance has vanished, she said.

Today, with a more collaborative approach, released inmates are being offered support. They are better able to find places to live, training for work and jobs that pay. In addition to Garcia, Baskin and other legislators, credit goes to Peaceprints, a nonprofit focused on inmate reentry; the Erie County Corrections Specialist Advisory Board; and others.

But without the commitment of the Sheriff’s Office, such efforts would have been hobbled. Garcia seems to be not just committed, but passionate about the possibilities. That began with a willingness to forge an improved relationship with the Legislature. Communication and coordination of efforts have improved, leading to work that gives released inmates a better way forward.

“The relationship has been really fantastic,” Garcia said. “April Baskin has her jails-to-jobs vision, which is perfect because it goes hand-in-hand with what we want to do.”

It’s encouraging to see this improved working relationship and increased level of trust between the Democratic-led Legislature and the Republican-led Sheriff’s Office. But the turning point was Garcia’s arrival. He’s showing that it’s possible – beneficial, actually – to understand jail management as something more than a lock and a key.

• • •

What’s your opinion? Send it to us at lettertoeditor@buffnews.com. Letters should be a maximum of 300 words and must convey an opinion. The column does not print poetry, announcements of community events or thank you letters. A writer or household may appear only once every 30 days. All letters are subject to fact-checking and editing.