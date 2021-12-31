The Editorial Board: Garcia makes a shaky start by appointing a union leader to internal affairs division

Under Howard, jail management was disastrous. Standards weren’t even an afterthought. He might as well have issued a memo that said, in total: Do what you want. Anything goes.

Inmate suicides and suicide attempts were treated as annoyances. Jail personnel tried to hide them from the State Commission of Correction, which oversees jails in New York. At least tacitly, Howard approved the deception.

Jail personnel were complicit in what the Commission called the homicide of two inmates – India Cummings, who was denied medical care, and Richard Metcalf Jr., who died after a spit mask was tied tightly on his face. Both were troubled and difficult inmates, but deputies mishandled both situations then tried to cover them up. Howard did nothing.

Howard, himself, attended political rallies in full uniform and moonlighted, using his official car. He did nothing to discipline former Deputy Kenneth Achtyl, who assaulted a Bills fan then lied about it in an official report. Achtyl was convicted of misdemeanors and resigned, but not because of anything Howard did. Again in full uniform, he supported Achtyl during his trial, engaging in an obvious attempt to sway the jury.