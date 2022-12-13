The Editorial Board: Fund Buffalo’s CTE program to serve students and the regional economy

All of us know that doctor – may even be that doctor – who pays his plumber more than he even makes in a day. The doctor happily pays the plumber, at whatever rate, because although the doctor may be renowned in his field of, say, brain surgery, he cannot, for the life of him, figure out how to fix the drain under the sink.

OK, that may be an exaggeration, but you get the point.

The truth is, while New York needs white-collar workers, the country could use tradespeople. Just ask State Comptroller Thomas P. DiNapoli, whose labor report from November plainly stated that the state’s decline in tradespeople – specifically electricians, plumbers and mechanics – can have hurt the economy.

That is where Buffalo Public Schools Career & Technical Education (CTE) comes into the picture. The program teaches career-specific trade skills to high school students. It also smooths a path into higher education or directly into the workforce, and offers a rich network of potential employers.

It’s a sound program that has been around but requires stable funding to ensure long-term viability and some system that does not rely on a lottery for students to get into their preferred concentration.

Robert P. Harris, district director of CTE, explained that the programs are not permanent. Most rely on state formula funding, which is dependent upon program enrollment. It means that if a low number of students choose, say, plumbing, over a specific period of time, that option could disappear once the state contract expires. It means Harris has to raise awareness. The district would do well to widely promote the program and its offerings to students and parents.

There’s more, as cited in News staff reporter Ben Tsujimoto’s recent article.

Pathways in Technology, or P-Tech, is a state-funded program within Career & Technical Education that began in 2014, made it through the pandemic and will graduate its third four-year cohort of students this year. Students form connections with higher education such as SUNY Alfred State and industry partners – Montante Solar, in the example of McKinley’s PTech BeGreen arrangement.

After embarking as freshmen on this journey and before their sophomore year, students select their chosen trades and enter a lottery. This is where things tend to get tricky because some CTE subjects may not receive sufficient interest to meet enrollment demands, and others could consist of more applicants than positions. The district must work on a more equitable system.

Students choosing CTE could find themselves armed with OSHA 10 safety certification, skill trades certification and strong connections into collegiate trade programs and well-paying jobs. As for critics who believe that trade-based pathways reflect a relaxing of graduation requirements, it is the job of educators to prove them wrong by ensuring that students are held to high academic standards.

The future is signaling, and Buffalo is answering by becoming the first large urban district to participate in Woz-Ed, the science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) pathway developed by Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak.

New York State needs more tradespeople. Why not support high school programs designed to meet demand?

