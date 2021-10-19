The Editorial Board: Full funding of formula from the state needs to yield better education outcomes

We do not begrudge our neediest districts having the resources they need to do the tough job of educating children from many different socioeconomic backgrounds. New York, however, has a well-earned reputation for continuing to throw money at the schools and hoping for the best. Setting aside the disruption caused by Covid-19, including months of remote schooling, it has not been apparent that the majority of kids in our neediest districts have been making great strides in the classroom.

A March report from the Empire Center, a conservative-leaning think tank, showed that New York’s spending on public elementary and secondary education reached $25,139 per pupil during the 2018-19 school year, the highest in the country.

Using annual data from the U.S. census, the report said New York State schools spent 91% more than the national average of $13,187 per pupil.

On a per-pupil basis, New York’s public school expenditures in 2018-19 were 23% higher than New Jersey’s, 18% higher than Connecticut’s and 42% higher than Massachusetts’, the Empire Center wrote.