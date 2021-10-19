The Editorial Board: Full funding of formula from the state needs to yield better education outcomes

Gov. Kathy Hochul’s announcement that New York State settled a 2013 lawsuit over foundation aid paid to public schools gives some of the most disadvantaged districts a guarantee of generous funding. The question for the districts, including the Buffalo Public Schools, is will the new money do anything to promote better educational outcomes?
When Andrew Cuomo was governor, he resisted fully funding the foundation aid that was formulated under former Gov. Eliot Spitzer. Last spring, however, Cuomo and leaders in the Legislature agreed to pay the full freight for three years and included the aid in the state budget. Hochul’s announcement locks that into place for the foreseeable future.
As reported in The News on Tuesday, the settlement means that schools in New York will see about $2.5 billion new dollars over the next two years, in addition to a $1.4 billion aid increase this year. More of the money goes to districts with higher amounts of poverty, with the goal of providing a “sound basic education” to all students.
The Buffalo district was already set to receive $289 million in American Rescue Plan federal stimulus money.
If only student test scores and graduation rates were keeping up with the influx of funding into the city’s schools.
We do not begrudge our neediest districts having the resources they need to do the tough job of educating children from many different socioeconomic backgrounds. New York, however, has a well-earned reputation for continuing to throw money at the schools and hoping for the best. Setting aside the disruption caused by Covid-19, including months of remote schooling, it has not been apparent that the majority of kids in our neediest districts have been making great strides in the classroom.
A March report from the Empire Center, a conservative-leaning think tank, showed that New York’s spending on public elementary and secondary education reached $25,139 per pupil during the 2018-19 school year, the highest in the country.
Using annual data from the U.S. census, the report said New York State schools spent 91% more than the national average of $13,187 per pupil.
On a per-pupil basis, New York’s public school expenditures in 2018-19 were 23% higher than New Jersey’s, 18% higher than Connecticut’s and 42% higher than Massachusetts’, the Empire Center wrote.
Salaries and benefits including generous pensions are facts of life in New York State, where strong teachers unions dominate the education landscape. The category of salaries and benefits for teachers accounted for an outlay of $17,335 per pupil, the Empire Center said, or 118% above the national average of $7,963.
Teacher salaries in some low-tax states are too low to attract top-level talent to the profession. We don’t want to create a similar race to the bottom in New York, but the supply of federal and state money is not infinite. Eventually the spigot of aid has to be accompanied by some measures of accountability.
The new foundation aid is already baked into the budget for this year. Will the formula in future years trigger tax increases or cuts elsewhere? And can Buffalo, Lackawanna and other high-needs districts show they are putting the money to good use? We will stay tuned.
