The Editorial Board: Friends, advisers, party leaders must work to overcome Republicans' vaccine doubts

One of the most disturbing – and self-destructive – trends to arise in the push to defeat Covid-19 is the broad reluctance among U.S. Republicans to be vaccinated. It’s a problem that demands persuasion from an array of credible sources.

The numbers are surely concerning. A recent PBS NewsHour/NPR/Marist poll found that Republican men and Trump supporters were the top groups resisting a vaccine. The survey reported that about 4 in 10 Republicans said they would not get one of the three approved vaccines. Among Democrats, less than 15% said the same.

To find Trump supporters prominent among that group is especially strange, given that one of the former president’s proudest achievements was the lightning-fast development of highly effective vaccines and the simple fact that he was inoculated before he left office.

The reasons for Republicans’ reluctance are unclear, though among some, they may have to do with a disdain for both government and science. Regardless, it needs to be overcome – for their sake and everyone else’s.