The Editorial Board: Friends, advisers, party leaders must work to overcome Republicans' vaccine doubts

One of the most disturbing – and self-destructive – trends to arise in the push to defeat Covid-19 is the broad reluctance among U.S. Republicans to be vaccinated. It’s a problem that demands persuasion from an array of credible sources.
The numbers are surely concerning. A recent PBS NewsHour/NPR/Marist poll found that Republican men and Trump supporters were the top groups resisting a vaccine. The survey reported that about 4 in 10 Republicans said they would not get one of the three approved vaccines. Among Democrats, less than 15% said the same.
To find Trump supporters prominent among that group is especially strange, given that one of the former president’s proudest achievements was the lightning-fast development of highly effective vaccines and the simple fact that he was inoculated before he left office.
The reasons for Republicans’ reluctance are unclear, though among some, they may have to do with a disdain for both government and science. Regardless, it needs to be overcome – for their sake and everyone else’s.
We also don’t know how this worrisome trend plays out in New York or this region, but given the continuing Republican support for Trump here, it’s likely to be prevalent. That makes it essential to err on the side of caution. Men and women of influence – including but not limited to Republican leaders – need to work hard to encourage those New Yorkers to be vaccinated as soon as they can secure one.
It’s a matter not just of their own wellbeing, but of the entire community’s. Those not inoculated run a continuing risk of serious illness or death, and herd immunity isn’t possible if large swaths of the population don’t take advantage of the one tool that can quickly put this pandemic behind us.
On Tuesday, Trump publicly encouraged his supporters to take one of the three approved vaccines, by Johnson & Johnson, Moderna and Pfizer. Every other living former president had already performed that essential service, including Republican George W. Bush.
These are important developments , but it’s uncertain how much even Trump’s endorsement will meant to GOP resisters. Indeed, research by the Biden administration suggested that other influences could be more effective, including family doctors, faith leaders and conservative groups such as NASCAR, the County Music Association and the National Rural Health Association.
But this is an all-hand-on-deck moment. With information and encouragement, Black Americans are moving past their reluctance to be vaccinated. The same needs to happen for doubtful Republicans.
That suggests a role not only for trusted advisers, but for party leaders, including State Republican Chairman Nick Langworthy of Erie County, Senate Minority Leader Rob Ortt of North Tonawanda and the region’s entire GOP structure. They need to form a chorus that tells their members that the Covid vaccines are safe, effective and patriotic.
