News Editorial BoardLand of the free. Sweet land of liberty. To many Americans, these phrases may belong strictly within the realm of familiar songs that are heard before ball games and come to mind on holidays like today’s. But to the thousands of refugees fleeing imminent dangers they face in their homelands, these words might have a compelling immediacy that’s almost impossible for us to realize.

It must take a powerful belief in what the United States can offer for one man who recently shared his story with The News – and requested anonymity – to make his journey. He crossed Panama’s infamous Darien Gap, through a river and a rainforest, braving gangs, cobras and crocodiles. Now he’s in Buffalo, learning English and waiting for his work permit.

Thanks in large part to such arrivals – people who have escaped unimaginable horrors and now just want a peaceful place to live and work – the 2020 census found that Buffalo’s population actually grew for the first time in 70 years.

Research from the Center for Global Development confirms that restricting the number of refugees and asylum-seekers – as happened during the Trump administration – actually harmed the U.S. economy. And despite the formidable difficulties they continue to face, many asylum-seekers still idealize the freedom that this country can potentially provide. They include Venezuelan newcomer Oneida Briceno Arcila who told the Guardian in February, “Always when I go out, when I drive and I see the beautiful blue sky and see the American flag … I always tell God, when I am an American citizen, I will have a flag in my house. To me, this seems so respectful, so proud to be American.”

The faith in American values demonstrated by those who seek refuge here may need a boost nationwide.

A new USA Today/Suffolk University poll found that 7 out of 10 Americans agree with the statement that American democracy is “imperiled.” Their reasons? A major cause is the violent insurrection on Jan. 6, 2021, led by deniers of the 2020 election results, which has led many to worry that their basic rights as citizens could easily become imperiled by violent minorities such as those who attacked the Capitol that day.

Another, related concern is the polarization that has enveloped the political scene, creating barriers to compromise that often seem unsurmountable.

It must be stressed that, according to the poll, all political factions – left, right or center – feel that democracy is endangered.

Faith in America is also undermined when it becomes clear that the opportunities some find easy to grasp remain out of reach for so many others. Systemic injustice remains a reality throughout the United States, including in Buffalo – and here, that reality was brutally underscored on May 14, 2022.

These are not new problems. Political extremism – fueled by conspiracy theories and fear of the other – has long been simmering at the margins of the American scene, but now it is pushing its way into the mainstream.

The fight against lingering racial injustice has also been going on for decades.

If there’s any good news about the USA Today poll and others like it, it’s that citizens see these problems and are showing their concern.

There’s no easy fix, but it is a struggle worth the effort and worth keeping in mind, especially on this most American of days. Ask a refugee.

What’s your opinion? Send it to us at lettertoeditor@buffnews.com. Letters should be a maximum of 300 words and must convey an opinion. The column does not print poetry, announcements of community events or thank you letters. A writer or household may appear only once every 30 days. All letters are subject to fact-checking and editing.