The Editorial Board: Former sheriff’s work habits either cheat the public or risk its safety from Covid-19

None of this is surprising, sad to say. This is the same man who, while sheriff, moonlighted as an investigator at M&T Bank, sometimes during work hours and arriving in his county-paid squad car. In police work, it’s what they call a modus operandi.

Any county employee whose work habits raised eyebrows like this would be subject to some kind of investigation. Howard should be, as well. In addition, Garcia owes the public a better explanation for why he is putting up with this abuse of the public.

He and Howard have both claimed the arrangement is only temporary, allowing the new sheriff the benefit of Howard’s advice and counsel. But learning how to cheat the public or mismanage a jail should not be on Garcia’s to-do list, while any other former sheriff would be pleased to offer his unpaid insights as a matter of courtesy, if not duty, regardless of his successor’s political party.

Altogether, this cheesy, possibly sickening episode adds to the evidence that, like police chiefs, sheriffs should be appointed, not elected. No mayor or city council would have put up with the chronic incompetence or repeated deceits that Howard inflicted on the public.