The Editorial Board: Former sheriff’s work habits either cheat the public or risk its safety from Covid-19

Has Erie County Sheriff John Garcia been handcuffed into tolerating the dead weight of his shifty predecessor? It’s hard to imagine any other explanation for the risk Garcia is assuming, as former Sheriff Timothy Howard continues to tarnish the office he afflicted for 16 years, now with Garcia’s blessing.
For what other reason would Garcia bear the burden of this man? Unless the new sheriff somehow believes that Howard’s drag on him is somehow beneficial (hint: It’s not) the only other plausible explanation is that he was somehow pushed into it.
It’s a bad bargain, as Howard’s duplicity shows. As The News reported on Monday, the former sheriff is treating his part-time clerking position as a no-show job, calling in sick for days at a time, but showing up for paid security work at Bills games.
Worse, one of his security jobs at Highmark Stadium occurred on Jan. 15, one day after he told a News reporter he was isolating after testing positive for Covid-19. He had called in sick the week before the game and again the week after. He made $305 for working security that one day. So, either he wasn’t sick and was scamming the public that pays his $46,000 clerk salary, or he was sick – possibly with Covid-19, no less – and recklessly waded into the tens of thousands of fans attending the football game.
None of this is surprising, sad to say. This is the same man who, while sheriff, moonlighted as an investigator at M&T Bank, sometimes during work hours and arriving in his county-paid squad car. In police work, it’s what they call a modus operandi.
Any county employee whose work habits raised eyebrows like this would be subject to some kind of investigation. Howard should be, as well. In addition, Garcia owes the public a better explanation for why he is putting up with this abuse of the public.
He and Howard have both claimed the arrangement is only temporary, allowing the new sheriff the benefit of Howard’s advice and counsel. But learning how to cheat the public or mismanage a jail should not be on Garcia’s to-do list, while any other former sheriff would be pleased to offer his unpaid insights as a matter of courtesy, if not duty, regardless of his successor’s political party.
Altogether, this cheesy, possibly sickening episode adds to the evidence that, like police chiefs, sheriffs should be appointed, not elected. No mayor or city council would have put up with the chronic incompetence or repeated deceits that Howard inflicted on the public.
And, now, Garcia’s indifference to Howard’s lack of professionalism is staining the new sheriff’s standing in a way that, in a better system, would attract the attention of the elected officials who appointed him.
There is no place for party politics in law enforcement. It’s a job for professionals. By subsidizing the unprofessionalism of Howard, Garcia is calling his own into question.
