The Editorial Board: Former Buffalo fire commissioner, still grieving his mother’s murder, challenges Congress

“Is there nothing that you personally are willing to do to stop the cancer of white supremacy and the domestic terrorism it inspires? Because if there is nothing, then respectfully, senators, you should yield your positions of authority and influence to others that are willing to lead on this issue.”

– Garnell Whitfield Jr., testifying on Tuesday before the Senate Judiciary Committee

Yes. The former Buffalo fire commissioner had it exactly right. So does the Buffalo Niagara Partnership, the Business Council of the State of New York and even actor Matthew McConaughey, a native of the suffering city of Uvalde, Texas.

It’s enough. It’s far beyond enough. Americans want better control of firearms, especially weapons that are designed to kill by the dozen. On Tuesday, Whitfield gave passionate voice to the need. His 86-year-old mother, Ruth Whitfield, was the oldest of the 10 Black people killed by a white supremacist at the Jefferson Avenue Tops on May 14.

“We are people of decency,” he told the panel of senators. “We are taught to love even our enemies. But our enemies don’t love us. So what are we supposed to do with all of our anger and pain? You expect us to forgive and forget. Again? And what are you doing? You were elected to protect us.”

Yes. But they haven’t.

Instead, despite the wishes of a clear majority of Americans, Congress has sat on its hands after every massacre, grimly determined to do nothing until the next massacre, then to repeat the process. The main obstacle to action is the Senate, which provides the same influence to small red states like Utah or Idaho as it does to large blue ones like New York or California. The Senate is also paralyzed by the financial clout of the National Rifle Association and by the routinely abused filibuster, which can block just about any legislation that lacks 60 votes in the 100-member chamber.

Will passion make a difference? Will the racism in the heart of the Buffalo killer awaken a sense of urgency in the do-nothing caucus? What effect will the murders of 19 Texas schoolchildren and two of their teachers have?

Already, there is intransigent pushback against raising the age to purchase military-style weapons. Both the Buffalo and Texas killers were 18 years old when they legally acquired the AR-15 rifles they used to commit mass murder. New York just passed a law raising the age to 21; Gov. Kathy Hochul signed a package of gun laws containing that new standard on Monday. Washington should act, too.

There are hopeful signs. In Washington, elected officials are at least debating the issue, possibly because a new poll shows a significant increase in the number of Republicans favoring stricter gun laws. But another poll shows that nearly half of Republicans believe the country must simply learn to live with mass shootings. Americans, they seem to think, aren’t smart enough find a better way.

Nevertheless, the recent fusillade of killings has produced vocal new support for improved gun laws. Earlier this week, large business groups in New York called for federal restrictions on guns. They included the Buffalo Niagara Partnership and the Business Council of New York State. These fiscal conservatives bluntly acknowledged the overarching societal threat.

Said Dottie Gallagher, president and CEO of the Buffalo Niagara Partnership: “While gun control may not be a typical lane for chambers of commerce, there is no avoiding the impact gun violence is having on our country and in our communities, and we have an obligation to be part of solving this American problem.”

So does Congress.

McConaughey, a gun owner, made that case in an appearance at the White House on Tuesday, pleading with Congress to “reach a higher ground” and pass gun control legislation in honor of the children and teachers killed in his hometown. He observed, correctly, that Congress can approve gun reforms without infringing on the Second Amendment, specifically calling for improved background checks and raising the age to purchase military-style rifles to 21 from 18. It’s little enough to ask.

But the day belonged to Whitfield, still grieving the loss of his mother. In his testimony, he set down a marker that senators should heed.

“My mother’s life mattered,” he said. “Your actions here today would tell us how much it matters to you.” Buffalo, Uvalde and the rest of the country are watching.

• • •

What’s your opinion? Send it to us at lettertoeditor@buffnews.com. Letters should be a maximum of 300 words and must convey an opinion. The column does not print poetry, announcements of community events or thank you letters. A writer or household may appear only once every 30 days. All letters are subject to fact-checking and editing.