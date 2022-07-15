The Editorial Board: For Williams to succeed as school leader, she must meet her own high standards

Tonja Williams, Buffalo’s new superintendent of schools, is – at a minimum – a safe and credible choice to lead the district. With her at the helm, the city’s schools will be in competent and capable hands. But will they be transformational?

That, of course, is the question: Will she be the exceptional superintendent that an array of high-profile supporters foresees and which Buffalo needs her to be? She has already shown herself to be a strong leader and, given her experience, there is surely reason for optimism, cautious though it must be.

The School Board voted unanimously on Thursday to appoint Williams to the post she has occupied on an interim basis since her predecessor, Kriner Cash, resigned in March. If the improvements that Williams confidently promised are realized, the enthusiasm of both the School Board and her many high-profile supporters will have been well placed. Indeed, those improvements need to be the expectation.

The selection of Williams came more quickly than many people expected – without a national search that might have turned up an even stronger leader. An April Op-Ed article in The News by School Board President Louis J. Petrucci seemed to suggest the process would last longer than it did. But it took just another three months for the board to coalesce around Williams.

In formally taking the reins of New York’s second-largest school district, Williams on Thursday exuded self-assurance and promised nothing short of excellence.

The schools will, she said, overcome the burden of low expectations. Buffalo will become “a model district,” not just for New York, but for the country. Under her leadership, she said, equity will not be just a goal, but a guarantee. The district will be driven by results and accountability will be the watchword for everyone – “me included.”

If the promises were bold, they were also what Buffalo needed to hear. Her confidence was matched by the exuberance of the leaders who celebrate her appointment. Among them was State Education Commissioner Betty Rosa who spoke remotely, via Zoom.

“I am so thrilled that you are taking this action tonight,” she said about the board’s decision. “This is an incredible choice. Dr. Williams is going to really commit to a high-quality education for all the students in Buffalo.”

Other supporters, actually in the room, included Mayor Byron W. Brown, Common Council President Darius Pridgen, clergy members, union leaders, retired administrators and parents.

“Dr. Williams is the right fit for this district,” said East District Board Member Kathy Evans-Brown. “We all felt the same way. Because she’s homegrown, she has a passion for this district.”

Purposely or not, the comment recalled complaints about Cash, who came to Buffalo from Florida but had a home in Martha’s Vineyard. He was too often gone, especially during the pandemic, and had no real skin in the game, critics said.

Williams, by contrast, is a native of Buffalo and a product of the city’s public schools. She has worked for the district the past 32 years, starting as a school counselor. She knows the district and its challenges in the way a candidate from a distance would take years to learn.

But if that’s an advantage, that’s all it is. In a place as doubtful of outsiders as Buffalo, she is a known quantity, and well-liked. That provides her a different, more comfortable starting place, but it doesn’t assure success any more than the strengths of previous imports guaranteed theirs.

This is still a poor city, with all the stresses that creates. The district still needs to educate a student body that includes refugees who speak a multitude of languages. Violence remains a risk, as February’s outbreak at McKinley High school demonstrated. The next few years will be telling.

Still, Williams’ confidence, her ideas and her enthusiasm spark hopes that this is not merely a new beginning but a new direction. And, to be sure, that’s what it needs to be. For the school district, its students and the city to flourish, it will be essential for Williams to meet her own high standards.

• • •

What’s your opinion? Send it to us at lettertoeditor@buffnews.com. Letters should be a maximum of 300 words and must convey an opinion. The column does not print poetry, announcements of community events or thank you letters. A writer or household may appear only once every 30 days. All letters are subject to fact-checking and editing.