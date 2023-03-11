How interested do you think your elected officials are in representing your interests? Here’s one way to find out: Ask them if they are satisfied with New York’s open government laws. If they are, you’re sunk. If they’re not, ask them what they are planning to do about it.

Wherever anyone is on the political spectrum – left, right or dead center – robust laws on freedom of information and open government are essential to enlivening democracy and backstopping the ability to advocate for change. The weaker those laws are, the less committed governments and their members are to the system they swear to uphold.

In New York, laws are glaringly insufficient. The arrival of Sunshine Week, which begins today, offers a valuable moment to review the state’s commitment to its voters and to push it to do better. Much better.

Sunshine Week was created in 2005 by the American Society of News Editors – since renamed the News Leaders Association – to promote the cause of open government. It runs each year in March – this year March 12-18 – in recognition of James Madison, born March 16, 1751. In addition to serving as the nation’s fourth president, Madison was the principal author of the Bill of Rights. He identified the First Amendment’s guarantee of freedom of the press as “one of the great bulwarks of liberty.”

Western New Yorkers have experienced the failures of open government and its associated costs. When New York enacted Section 50a of the state Civil Rights Law in 1976, it decided New Yorkers had no business knowing about the disciplinary records of police officers, whose salaries, equipment and stations their tax dollars underwrite. They also pay for their excesses when lawsuits against police succeed.

Section 50a counted as a violation of any reasonable concept of democratic government. Its consequence was to make it easier for police agencies to tolerate bad cops while inevitably tarring the good ones by association.

But, progress in 2020: Following the horrific murder of George Floyd by a Minneapolis police officer, New York repealed Section 50a. It should have made it easier for citizens to identify bad cops and, in many cases it did. But a number of police agencies seem not to have heard. They drag their feet or simply refuse to provide the requested information, forcing those whose requests they deny to file an appeal or even go to court.

That counts as a violation by agencies whose very existence is enforcement of the law. More broadly, it exposes a critical weakness in laws governing freedom of information: Governments and government entities can ignore the law with impunity since the repercussions are limited to paying the legal fees of those who have to go to court to make them obey the law.

It’s not that way everywhere. Some states take open government more seriously. Texas, among some other states, threatens jail time for violations of open meeting laws. New York could burnish its progressive bona fides by following suit. Would it? Don’t hold your breath.

Here’s another idea: New York mandates that all employers provide annual training on sexual harassment laws. Why not also enact a law mandating that all government employees take annual training on the requirements and the importance of open government laws? They would if the penalties were more severe, as they can be for sexual harassment.

They aren't so, again, don’t hold your breath.

Here’s an easier one: New York could strengthen its Freedom of Information Law by tightening the time limits allowed for responding to FOIL requests. As it stands, governmental agencies are supposed to respond within five business days. If a request is granted but an agency can’t deliver the information immediately, it has 20 business days to set a date when it will be available.

The problem, said Diane Kennedy, president of the New York News Publishers Association, is that some agencies have been known to abuse the regulation, sending notices every 20 days until they decide to comply. It happened, she said, with a FOIL request to the Metropolitan Transit Authority in New York City regarding its advertising costs. Instead of replying promptly, the authority sent repeated 20-day notices until after a recent state budget was passed, thus avoiding political pressure, she said. So, how about a law that sets a reasonable – but firm – time period and with penalties for failure?

Plainly, there’s plenty for state officials to do if they truly want to serve the needs of democracy and the interests of their voters. When she took office 19 months ago, Gov. Kathy Hochul promised to bring a new era of transparency to state government. This is a place to start.

Happy Sunshine Week.

• • •

What’s your opinion? Send it to us at lettertoeditor@buffnews.com. Letters should be a maximum of 300 words and must convey an opinion. The column does not print poetry, announcements of community events or thank you letters. A writer or household may appear only once every 30 days. All letters are subject to fact-checking and editing.