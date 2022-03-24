The Editorial Board: For a new Bills stadium, the share of public dollars will be both substantial and necessary

Skeptics of public funding for sports facilities point to studies showing that such deals do not return equal value to the community in economic benefit. While there is no dollar-for-dollar return on investment, keeping the Bills in Western New York is worth paying for.

Bills football is part of our common language in Western New York. Being a fan is belonging to a club that anyone can join, no matter their age, income level or whether they buy tickets to the games. It means something to have Jim Nantz, Joe Buck or Al Michaels broadcast a Bills game in front of a national TV audience.

Having a pro football team also produces a halo effect. Corporate recruiters say that the Bills help companies attract talent here from elsewhere. Plenty of cities have craft breweries and bike trails, but Buffalo has one of just 32 NFL teams.

The expected public share of the cost for the new stadium is within the range of deals made in other smaller NFL markets. A Buffalo News analysis in September found that for the nine new stadiums in the regions with the smallest populations, public funding paid for 73% of the cost. Using the round figures of $1 billion in public dollars for a $1.4 billion Bills stadium, that would be 71%.