The Editorial Board: Foolhardy resistance to shots, passports keeps country at an avoidable risk

As vaccination rates continue to rise and some semblance of normal begins to reemerge, at least on this side of the border, everyone must keep pushing to reach herd immunity. More people must get vaccinated, the sooner the better. And the more people are willing to prove their status, the safer.
After all, who doesn’t want to go to the movies? Starting Monday, that will be easier to do as capacity will increase to 33%. Museums, aquariums, zoos and botanical gardens will be allowed to carry capacities in their venues to 50%, according to Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo, who said capacity for large-scale arenas and event venues will be increased to 25% beginning May 19.
Opening further will require lowering Covid-19 transmission rates and increasing the number of those vaccinated. As recently reported, Erie and Niagara counties currently have more doses of vaccine then they have arms to put them into. That shouldn’t be the case. Resistors should be prodded by friends and family to get vaccinated for the sake of society.
The same goes for those who object to a vaccine passport, a tool that will hasten the day when large crowds can gather again in arenas, stadiums and concert halls. Given the number of people who are resisting – dominated by men and especially Republicans, nearly half of whom say they don’t want the vaccine – those passports are a key to public safety and confidence.
Everyone who is vaccinated gets a card that shows their status. That document, produced by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention can be supplemented in this state with the digital Excelsior Pass that confirms vaccination.
Unless businesses that depend on crowds require such proof of inoculation, hundreds or even thousands of people could be at risk of infection. That makes it in those businesses’ interest to reassure patrons that their facility will be safe, even if it puts them in the middle of yet another senseless battle in the neverending culture war.
That resistance to inoculation is showing up in declining demand for the vaccine. Not so long ago, lines of people wrapped around buildings waiting to get any vaccine, whether the two-shot Pfizer or Moderna vaccine or the one-jab Johnson & Johnson.
These days, Erie and Niagara county health officials report of a glut of vaccine doses. Similar difficulties are being reported in other parts of the nation, where citizens will not be persuaded – not so far, at least.
Mississippi opened vaccinations to all adults about a month ago, and yet only 21% of the population has been fully inoculated. Even then, Mississippi outpaces Alabama where only 19% of adults are fully inoculated. Georgia, home to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, boasts just 20% fully vaccinated.
But how does a nation persuade those who will not be persuaded? Dr. Bechara Choucair, the White House vaccinations coordinator, talked about the “ground game,” and about planning at the local level, using the term “microplans,” and going county by county and ZIP code by ZIP code.
That kind of ground concentration is being rolled out in this region. As an example, Niagara County employed robocalls to alert the unvaccinated about a couple of Covid-19 vaccination clinics. Unfortunately, the 90-minute effort netted only 14 people. The situation is equally troubling in Erie County, where the number of walk-in patients at KeyBank Center, another vaccination site, numbered less than two dozen. Vaccines are not going to waste. Erie and Niagara counties give away doses to home care agencies, as an example.
Conditions are improving. Infection and hospitalization rates for older Americans are falling sharply. But getting over the hump of herd immunity requires more people to understand their essential role in protecting themselves and their country.
Parents, children, siblings and friends and trusted advisers must do more to persuade those hesitant to get vaccinated. Full inoculation to this deadly virus is the only way even to dream about returning to the activities so many enjoyed before this awful scourge.
