The Editorial Board: Foolhardy resistance to shots, passports keeps country at an avoidable risk

As vaccination rates continue to rise and some semblance of normal begins to reemerge, at least on this side of the border, everyone must keep pushing to reach herd immunity. More people must get vaccinated, the sooner the better. And the more people are willing to prove their status, the safer.

After all, who doesn’t want to go to the movies? Starting Monday, that will be easier to do as capacity will increase to 33%. Museums, aquariums, zoos and botanical gardens will be allowed to carry capacities in their venues to 50%, according to Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo, who said capacity for large-scale arenas and event venues will be increased to 25% beginning May 19.

Opening further will require lowering Covid-19 transmission rates and increasing the number of those vaccinated. As recently reported, Erie and Niagara counties currently have more doses of vaccine then they have arms to put them into. That shouldn’t be the case. Resistors should be prodded by friends and family to get vaccinated for the sake of society.