These are the words of a grateful shopper at a fresh food market buying fruits and vegetables and touting New York’s Double Up Food Bucks program that gives a needed boost to her Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program card. The woman in the video talks about the limitations of SNAP – which congressional Republicans aimed to reduce in the past. But where the Double Up Food Bucks program is accepted, she can treat herself to something good: fresh produce.

Now, New York’s Double Up Food Bucks program has expanded, and its supporters want to see it branch out further. For the sake of promoting good health, it should receive unanimous bipartisan support toward that goal.

The FRESH Act is sponsored by State Sen. Tim Kennedy and supported by Assembly Majority Leader Crystal Peoples-Stokes, Deputy Buffalo Mayor Callie Johnson and Barbara Guinn, Commissioner of New York’s Office of Temporary and Disability Assistance.

The bill passed in the State Senate and goes before the Assembly next year. The “food retail establishment subsidization for healthy communities act” intends to offer incentives to food retailers to locate in lower-income urban and suburban areas.

The plan is easy to get behind. It can help wipe out “food deserts” and expand access to fresh produce, increase sales of farm products and create jobs in underserved neighborhoods. Doctors to dietitians constantly tout the benefits of a healthy diet in preventing diabetes, high cholesterol and a host of other illnesses.

Double Up Food Bucks has been around for some years. It began in Michigan in 2009 and, as reported by Janet Gramza, has since been adopted as a model in many states, including New York, where Field & Fork Network began implementing it nine years ago. Since 2014, the program has grown to 230 sites across 30 counties in the state. Now there is more: double benefits when purchasing fresh fruits and vegetables at Tops Markets on Jefferson Avenue in Buffalo and Portage Road in Niagara Falls.

For every dollar shoppers spend using their Electronic Benefit Transfer cards to purchase produce, they will receive a dollar coupon for up to $5 per day for more produce in the future. There is no expiration date on the coupons, which can be “stacked” to increase buying power.

This new benefit is a pilot of the Double Up Food Bucks program. It represents the program’s first expansion to a grocery chain in Western New York and the largest supermarket chain in the state, up to this point. We hope others, including Wegmans, will soon join in. The advantages of the program are obvious, and the funding is there.

The Field & Fork Network hopes to bring the program to Tops in a “streamlined” manner that requires shoppers only to swipe their EBT cards at checkout.

Implementing the program at Tops Markets on Jefferson Avenue has significant meaning. It circles back to the May 14, 2022, racist shooting at that store, and the years-long struggle to bring a supermarket to that neighborhood.

This is about equity – food equity – and the ability to reap the health benefits of regularly eating fresh produce. Access to healthy foods should not just be enjoyed solely by the economically well-off, but everyone.

