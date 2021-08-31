The Editorial Board: Fix the snags in federal rent relief to help both tenants and landlords

The push to extend New York State’s eviction moratorium past its Aug. 31 expiration date is occupying Gov. Kathy Hochul and Democratic leaders of the Legislature this week.

After a U.S. Supreme Court ruling this month that substantially weakened the state moratorium, extending it may involve more symbolism than substance.

A more urgent concern is the need to deliver more than $1 billion in backed-up federal rent relief funds to tenants and landlords. The U.S. designated up to $2.7 billion for the state’s Emergency Rental Assistance Program, but much of the money has not been distributed.

Hochul, on her first day as governor, declared that getting rent relief money to those who need it is a high priority.

“I want the money out now,” she said. “I want it out with no more excuses or delays.”

Unlike an eviction moratorium, aid from the rental assistance program benefits both tenants and landlords or property owners, and it helps utility companies get paid from tenants who are in arrears. The renter and landlord must work together in filling out an application to demonstrate need. Assistance payments are then made directly to the landlord or property owner and utility company on behalf of the tenant.