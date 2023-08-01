Here we go again. In a replay of problems that had once seemed resolved, the United States is once again mistreating travelers hoping to cross the border from Ontario into Western New York. It needs to be fixed, pronto.

The No. 1 problem is – as it once was – lack of staff, at least partly driven by the diversion of border agents to the country’s Southern border. Traffic volume is also an issue, but shouldn’t be: Summer is always prime travel time. The country and region need to be inviting crossings – not discouraging them – especially as the tourism industry continues to recover from the economic violence of the Covid-19 pandemic.

“The binational economy was really looking forward to a normal year,” said Ron Rienas, general manager of the Peace Bridge. “American businesses were relying on Canadians coming over – and the fear is that once they have a bad border experience, they will be way more reluctant to come over again.”

Yet, as The Buffalo News reported this week, border backups have stretched as long as two hours. You really need to be somewhere to put up with that kind of disincentive more than once. And, as word gets around, some travelers won’t even do it once. As Rienas observed, why would they?

The problem makes itself obvious. At 9 a.m. on July 24, just three of the 12 passenger lanes entering the United States at the Peace Bridge were open. Delays reached more than 90 minutes. Twenty minutes later, two more lanes had opened – still less than 50% of the total – but the delay topped two hours.

On other days, more lanes were open, but delays still reached an hour or more.

At the Lewiston-Queenston Bridge, meanwhile, delays on that same day ranged from 29 minutes at 9 a.m. to two hours by 1:30.

Entering Canada, by barbed comparison, travelers encountered no delays at either 9 a.m. or 1:30 p.m. at either bridge.

The whole world knows about the challenges at the country’s Southern border. They need to be fixed in an effective and humanitarian way – no razor wire in the Rio Grande, please – but it can’t come at the expense of the Western New York economy, or anywhere else along the Northern border, for that matter.

Rep. Brian Higgins, D-Buffalo, is clear about that. If matters don’t resolve, the co-chair of the House Northern Border Caucus said, he is prepared to force the issue legislatively with his Republican counterpart, Rep. Elise Stefanik of Saratoga County.

“This is not good for the Western New York economy; it’s not good for the Niagara region of Southern Ontario. And things have to change.”

