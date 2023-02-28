Five years later, things have changed at the Catholic Diocese of Buffalo, which has – if only under pressure – acknowledged terrible sins, professed remorse and pledged to improve.

There have been changes for the church’s victims, as well. Their years of suffering have at least been acknowledged, if belatedly. That matters. What they don’t have yet – and what they also need – is compensation for the diocese’s one-time policy of covering up child sexual abuse by its clerics.

It was a catastrophic, hypocritical and ultimately vain strategy to protect its reputation. Nothing will ever make up for it. The most trusted people in the community – in any community – preyed on children and the church that presented itself as godly protected the abusers and consigned the innocents to decades of suffering. It’s a stain that doesn’t wipe away.

The unraveling started with a single man – a target who decided he could no longer stay silent. Michael F. Whalen Jr. spoke to reporters five years ago last week, revealing that the Rev. Norbert Orsolits had abused him nearly 40 years earlier, when he was a teenager. Orsolits, speaking to a News reporter, admitted what he did.

With that, the church reaped the whirlwind. Others came forward, saying that they, too, had been sexually assaulted by priests when they were young. The New York Attorney General sued the diocese. Albany passed the Child Victims Act, allowing lawsuits for long-ago abuses.

Then-Bishop Richard J. Malone was replaced after Catholics lost confidence in his commitment to doing right. That occurred largely because two knowledgeable insiders – Siobhan M. O’Connor and the Rev. Ryszard S. Biernat – blew the whistle. Both paid a high price for their determination to reveal painful truths. Neither regrets the decision.

Other distressed Catholic leaders formed the Movement to Restore Trust. Among other changes, it called for Malone’s departure.

Five years later, healing remains a work in progress. The church says it has learned from depravities that no decent person would have committed in the first place. Last week it notified the Erie County District Attorney’s office of allegations against a priest. Even though there have been no known claims of recent abuses, it may take years for the diocese to earn back trust. That’s not inappropriate.

In the meantime, victims who sued under the Child Victims Act have received nothing. The diocese declared bankruptcy and the cases remain bogged down.

The delays have made Whalen feel as though nothing has changed. Here’s hoping it won’t take five more years for him to feel differently.

