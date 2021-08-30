The Editorial Board: Fisher’s pledge to demonstrate remorse is a necessary project requiring decades to achieve

It was important for him to make that pledge, but it’s a big lift. The task, if it can be accomplished at all, could take generations, given the church’s long tolerance of priests sexually assaulting children and the failure of the Buffalo Diocese to act decisively even after the 2002 revelations in The Boston Globe. With those news stories, the scope of abuse and church coverup became evident.

It doesn’t help the church that it long opposed adoption of the Child Victims Act. Its admission of catastrophic failure here, however sincere, came only after the law was approved. And the law itself might not have been passed but for a 2018 report by a Pennsylvania grand jury. Based mainly on documents seized from the church, the report found that 299 priests had abused more than 1,000 children across six dioceses. With that, it’s fair to say that as recently as three years ago, the church was uninterested in confronting what it had allowed and what it had done.

What can the church do now to demonstrate its penance and to deter a repeat of such conduct? Look to see what it is willing to change. From a global point of view, that includes at least examining the church’s policy on celibacy, which wasn’t common until the 11th century and which some experts have said is frequently violated, creating a culture of secrecy that enabled the abuse of children.