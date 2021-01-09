The Editorial Board: Fiscal concerns will take center stage when Cuomo delivers State of the State

Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo will deliver his State of the State address on Monday, or the first installment of what he says will be a series of presentations. His budget proposal will come later in the month, but finances will be the No. 1 topic on observers’ minds, with the state facing a $15 billion deficit after a year ravaged by the Covid-19 pandemic.

The theme for most fiscal years in New York State is “You can’t always get what you want.” That would be a vast understatement for 2021.

The governor had plenty of practice delivering bad news in 2020, including statistics on daily hospitalizations and deaths caused by Covid-19 and the economic shutdowns to stop the spread. He will no doubt praise our state’s front-line workers for being “New York strong” through the past year, and talk about the resilience of our citizens, but the big topic is how the state will deal with its brewing revenue crisis.

Cuomo and the Democratic-controlled Legislature need to be New York smart in their approach. There may be some room for modest tax increases on those making $1 million or more per year, but those should be a last resort in a state that is losing people. Published estimates from the U.S. Census Bureau show that the state’s population, as of last July 1, was down 126,355 from a year earlier, or 0.65%.