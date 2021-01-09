The Editorial Board: Fiscal concerns will take center stage when Cuomo delivers State of the State

Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo will deliver his State of the State address on Monday, or the first installment of what he says will be a series of presentations. His budget proposal will come later in the month, but finances will be the No. 1 topic on observers’ minds, with the state facing a $15 billion deficit after a year ravaged by the Covid-19 pandemic.
The theme for most fiscal years in New York State is “You can’t always get what you want.” That would be a vast understatement for 2021.
The governor had plenty of practice delivering bad news in 2020, including statistics on daily hospitalizations and deaths caused by Covid-19 and the economic shutdowns to stop the spread. He will no doubt praise our state’s front-line workers for being “New York strong” through the past year, and talk about the resilience of our citizens, but the big topic is how the state will deal with its brewing revenue crisis.
Cuomo and the Democratic-controlled Legislature need to be New York smart in their approach. There may be some room for modest tax increases on those making $1 million or more per year, but those should be a last resort in a state that is losing people. Published estimates from the U.S. Census Bureau show that the state’s population, as of last July 1, was down 126,355 from a year earlier, or 0.65%.
The governor says he will endorse legalized use of marijuana and mobile sports betting, two activities that pose risks to society if not carefully regulated. But, with the competition from surrounding states where those activities are legal, the pressure will be all but irresistible.
Cutbacks in state spending are inevitable. Schools, higher education, social services, Medicaid and other programs must all brace to take a hit and prepare to make do with less state aid.
Cuomo last year convened a Medicaid Redesign Team to try to get a hold on spending for that mammoth program, but then the pandemic came, throwing thousands out of work and causing Medicaid enrollment to surge. Taming this fiscal beast will be a monumental task.
Marijuana highs and lows
Marlon Brando’s mobster character in “The Godfather,” Don Corleone, explained that his friends in politics considered gambling “a harmless vice” but selling drugs was “a dirty business.”
New York will be dipping into both if the Legislature passes bills favored by the governor to legalize recreational marijuana and mobile sports betting. Neither is harmless but both involve raising tax revenue by giving people what they want.
Recreational marijuana is already legal in nearby Ontario, Massachusetts and Vermont, and legislators in New Jersey are negotiating a legalization law there. New York must compete for the money spent by state residents who would otherwise buy their pot elsewhere.
But difficult questions abound, including keeping marijuana out of children’s hands and dealing with drivers who have inhaled.
In a proposal Cuomo previewed last week, the state would create an Office of Cannabis Management to oversee the program. A priority, second only to dealing with the deficit, has to be seeing that some of the tax revenue and sales opportunities go to communities impacted by unequal enforcement of pot laws.
The Chicago Tribune this month published an analysis after the first year of legalized marijuana in Illinois. The newspaper found that applicants from minority communities were largely shut out of the business, while the industry was dominated by a few wealthy entrepreneurs.
Despite those setbacks, Illinois was expected to bring in more than $100 million in taxes and fees from 2020 for the state government. In New York, Cuomo has cited expectations of legalized sales bringing in some $300 million to the state once the program gets well established.
Making book on sports bettors
Cuomo announced this past week his intention to back mobile sports betting, an idea he resisted until this year.
It is no secret that gambling drives a large portion of the interest in professional sports. In addition to competing with nearby states, such as New Jersey, where legal mobile sports betting already takes place, the state wants to capture a share of the enormous underground betting market.
According to the New York Daily News, New Jersey recorded a sports betting handle of $931.6 million in November, with the state reaping $6.2 million in taxes.
Like pot legalization, mobile sports betting needs some safeguards, lest it turn into a regressive tax on low-income earners looking for a quick payday, a function the state’s lottery games already perform too well. Sports bettors come from all income levels – including celebrities such as Michael Jordan and Charles Barkley, who reportedly have lost more in gambling than most of us will earn in a lifetime – but the slogan used by gambling entities, “Bet with your head, not over it,” won’t stop individuals prone to addiction from throwing away their money.
The betting setup will be tied in to casinos, some of which already offer in-person sports wagering. Careful oversight by the state will be a necessity.
Awaiting a federal bailout
The governor will once again drive home the need for the federal government to deliver state and local aid in a new Covid relief package. The flip of the Senate to Democratic control, making Sen. Charles E. Schumer the new majority leader, along with the inauguration of Joe Biden as president make a state aid package likely, but the check is not yet in the mail.
Budget trimming, state borrowing and finding new revenue must all be part of Cuomo’s New York State agenda.
